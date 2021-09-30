Four Downs: Can 49ers Exploit Seattle's 26th-Ranked Passing Defense?

1st Down: What's to Blame for the Week 3 Loss?

@KeianaMartinTV: Slow Starts and Turnover Battles

Sunday night's matchup was the second-straight game the 49ers played from behind. While less drastic in Week 2, the 49ers were down 17-0 before their first score of the game against Green Bay, which came just ahead of the half.

In consecutive matchups, the 49ers have gotten off to a slow start offensively. How slow? Well, San Francisco failed to score a point in the first 29 minutes in both of their last two matchups. Misthrows and drops are a part of the offense's recent woes which have forced San Francisco's defense to clean up mistakes.

Additionally, the turnover battle also did not fare in the 49ers favor. A unit that has managed to protect the ball through the first nine quarters of the season saw two turnovers against the Packers on Sunday with nothing coming on the defensive side of the ball. With just one takeaway through three contests, finding ways to get the ball back to the offense has to be a point of emphasis for San Francisco's defense heading into Week 4.

@JohnPBoyle: Taking the Foot Off the Gas in the Second Half

The biggest culprit is a defense that started the year pretty strong in a win over Indianapolis, and in the first half of an eventual loss to Tennessee, but that has struggled to get stops over the past six quarters.

But while the defense has had the biggest issues, the offense isn't without blame either. Russell Wilson and company have started off all three games looking great, with the Seahawks scoring 21 first-half points in their opener, 24 in Week 2 and 17 in Week 3, but managing only 13 total points after halftime in those three games, including a second-half shutout last weekend. Obviously not scoring is the biggest issue, but the offense slowing down in the second half has also compounded the defensive issues, with time of possession swinging wildly in favor of opponents as the defense struggles to get stops, and the offense struggles to stay on the field and sustain drives.

2nd Down: Position Group You'll be Watching Closely

@KeianaMartinTV: 49ers Pass Rush

Now don't get me wrong, I'm not saying the 49ers pass rush as if they have not been an impressive unit through the first three weeks of the season. I say pass rush because of the question marks the 49ers have at cornerback.

San Francisco was hit hard with the injury bug through the opening three weeks of the season. The loss of ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ (ACL) and ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ (calf) has left the 49ers cornerback depth relatively thin. Meanwhile, there's still question marks surrounding veteran newcomer ﻿Josh Norman﻿, who suffered a lung contusion following a hit to the chest in Week 3.

Rookie ﻿Deommodore Lenoir ﻿ has had a respectable start to his NFL career, being thrust into a starting role with injuries at the position, and ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ made his season debut on Sunday night while working his way back from a nagging knee injury. The team has brought in several free agents with the hopes of shoring up some of the loose ends at corner.

While the 49ers continue to work through their depth in the defensive backfield, a lot will be up to the pass rush to limit any damage Russell Wilson might cause with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in tow.

@JohnPBoyle: Seahawks Cornerbacks