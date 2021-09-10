Four Downs: Expectations for Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa vs. Lions

The San Francisco 49ers are set to kick off their highly anticipated 2021 campaign on the road to take on a new-look Detroit Lions team in the season opener on Sept. 12. There are a number of storylines for both clubs as Detroit hosts a number of new faces, including head coach Dan Campbell and former division rival, quarterback Jared Goff, and the 49ers anticipating the return of a number of key veterans.

In the season opener of the Four Downs series, 49ers.com is joined by Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers to break down several storylines for both teams heading into Sunday's game and key players and position groups to keep an eye out for in Week 1.

1st Down: Matchup You're Most Looking Forward To

@KeianaMartinTV: Jared Goff vs. 49ers Defensive Line

I feel like if you poll anyone around the league, there might be a unanimous agreement that all eyes will be on the 49ers defensive line this week. The talent, the speed and the potential are there. Health and depth are the two main factors that will weigh into the unit's success in 2021. There are a number of players returning from injuries, namely ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Dee Ford﻿, and some new faces that have helped bolster the unit this offseason.

But beyond their performance, I am interested to see how Goff fares in his new digs against a familiar foe. Goff owned a 3-5 record against the 49ers during his time with the Los Angeles Rams, his worst mark against any team in the NFL. Goff will orchestrate behind a star-studded offensive line that heads into Sunday with some question marks. Left tackle Taylor Decker suffered a hand injury this week and is expected to “be out for a bit,” likely moving rookie tackle Penei Sewell opposite Bosa in his NFL debut. Sewell has a massive responsibility of protecting his QB's blind side on Sunday and is likely to get his first taste of the NFL against the former Defensive Rookie of the Year.

@DannieRogers___: Lions Offensive Line vs. Nick Bosa

What a great test for the line in Week 1. Bosa has a quick first step and is a dynamic rusher. He can play the run just as good as the pass and creates disasters for teams that put themselves into long downs. That's the first key for the Lions, don't put themselves in situations where their backs are up against the wall and secondly, they'll have to continue adjusting to the pressure throughout the game.

2nd Down: Expectations of QB1

@KeianaMartinTV: Garoppolo's Numbers Prove 49ers Can Win with Him In

The entire locker room has taken notice of ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s demeanor this offseason. Confident, focused and fiery are just a handful of the adjectives used to describe how the quarterback has approached this season – and rightfully so. ﻿Trey Lance﻿ is sitting in the wings waiting for his number to be called. But in the meantime, it's Garoppolo's team. The 49ers believe they can win with Garoppolo, and he has the numbers (and record) to prove it. But a clean bill of health is crucial if the signal caller hopes to keep the rookie at bay.

@DannieRogers___: Goff Will Deliver Consistency and Comfortability