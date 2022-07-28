2022 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

It was a slow start for Aiyuk in 2021. Using the first half of the season to hone in on his skill set, the receiver had a breakout game in Week 9 against the Cardinals when the receiver played more than 90 percent of the snaps. And Aiyuk carried his momentum throughout the rest of the season. In the team's final nine contests, Aiyuk only had three games where he failed to reach 50 receiving yards.