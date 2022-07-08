2022 Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

Position Outlook

The San Francisco 49ers have had a different leading rusher in each of head coach Kyle Shanahan's five seasons. However, that may change in 2022 after former sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell had a breakout rookie season, setting a franchise record for the most yards rushed by a rookie (963). Earlier this offseason, Mitchell had a surgical procedure on his knee that he called a "clean-up" from his immense production last season and expects to be ready to go by the start of training camp.