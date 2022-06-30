2022 Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks

Signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Ward was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the regular season and went on to appear in 13 games and made two starts. Over his career, Ward has posted 222 total tackles, three for loss, 1.0 sack, three quarterback hits, four interceptions, 29 passes defended and one forced fumble.

With a breakout season in 2021, Ward became just the second player to force a higher tight window target rate (46.3%) than the catch rate he allowed (44.8%) since 2018, according to Next Gen Stats.