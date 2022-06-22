2022 Training Camp Preview: Coaches

Coaching Staff Outlook

As the 2021 season concluded, head coach Kyle Shanahan looked forward to taking a break from football before diving back in for the 2022 NFL Combine and Draft. However, his plans changed in a matter of days once members of his coaching staff went on to pursue different opportunities.

"When the season ends, all you want to do is get away for a little bit and just check out, that's what I thought I was going to be able to do," Shanahan said. "About four days into it, guys were just leaving left and right ... when it's all set and done, it's an opportunity to get better. Change isn't always needed or always wanted, but when you do it, it's a chance to get better."

During the offseason, Shanahan was tasked with rebuilding almost the entirety of his offensive coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel left to become the Miami Dolphins head coach, and the Chicago Bears hired special teams coordinator Richard Hightower. Assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jon Embree and wide receivers coach Wes Welker joined McDaniel's staff in Miami. Additionally, offensive line coach Butch Barry signed on with the the Denver Broncos, assistant offensive line coach Zach Yenser became the offensive line and quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky, Rich Scangarello took over as offensive coordinator for Kentucky, and senior defensive assistant and run-game specialist James Bettcher joined the Cincinnati Bengals as a linebackers coach. Running backs coach Bobby Turner decided to take a year away from the NFL in 2022.