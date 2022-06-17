2022 Training Camp Preview: Free Agents

Free Agents Outlook

After the 2021 season ended, general manager John Lynch and the rest of the 49ers front office reflected on the team's areas of improvement. Their most important needs were met during free agency, as they signed on players to enhance their special teams unit who also fit into the 49ers offense and defense.

The team's top goal of adding an elite cornerback was also met with the signing of Charvarius Ward.

"(We looked) at our roster and said, 'Where do we need to be better?' And we believe we've addressed those areas," Lynch said.

"In free agency, I personally thought we really needed to get a corner, that was our number one need, and we got that. That's what I was really happy with," head coach Kyle Shanahan added. "We also needed to improve our special teams, and we got three special teams players who also will contribute on offense and defense too, which is very important to me. I'm very excited about that."