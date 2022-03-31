5 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan at the NFL Annual Meeting

In advance of the 2022 season, the 49ers experienced one of the largest offensive coaching staff turnovers since Shanahan and general manager John Lynch took command in 2017. One of the most eye-catching names among the changes is former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Brian Griese. Although having never coached before, Shanahan believes Griese was a good fit given his NFL experience and ability to relate with a young quarterback like Lance.

"I thought he could bring something different to the quarterback position. I deal with the quarterback a ton, Bobby Slowik deals with the quarterback a ton. We were always working with the quarterback so that was neat to bring in somebody who could bring something a little bit different … I love that Trey has someone that has been through the battle. I can tell him about it and what I've seen with guys, but someone has actually had to go through the ups and downs and the pressures of having a good game and then throwing that pick that loses the next game, how to deal with the media, how to deal with just NFL season and it's hard to find a player that's done it at such a high level that's willing to go through that commitment. Brian seems all on board, we've had him here for a month and it's been great."