5 Takeaways from John Lynch at the Pre-Draft Press Conference

An offseason buzz has circulated around 49ers players and their contract statuses, most notably wide receiver Deebo Samuel, defensive end Nick Bosa, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and center Alex Mack. Lynch shed some light on where the team stands with each player with respect to the confidentiality of their individual contracts and private business deals.

Here's what Lynch had to say regarding updates to a few 49ers:

Deebo Samuel

"I can't ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo," Lynch said. "He's just too good of a player… To come up with someone like Deebo who, to me, has just been a game-changing player for our franchise. I've told Deebo this, I think he's the perfect illustration of what (former NFL coach) Herm Edwards used to talk about when will meets skill, you've got the opportunity to be special. And I think Deebo probably embodies that as much as anyone, he's got tremendous will, he's a very talented player.

"We've got nothing but love for him and nothing but appreciation for what he's brought, but you just don't let guys like that walk. I can't envision a scenario where we would."

Nick Bosa

"We exercised his fifth-year option… I've maintained consistently that Nick, in our minds, we're going to do everything we can to keep him a part of this organization. He's a foundational player, much like Deebo, a difference maker. And he's just a year out, because he was a first-round pick. And so, we exercised that fifth-year option and, at the appropriate time, we'll endeavor to make that a reality that he's here for a long time, but it's all good there."

Jimmy Garoppolo

"Jimmy is working hard in the rehab process. He did his surgery down in Los Angeles and is doing the rehab down there. We've been in contact with his representation and in communication with him.

"His progress is good, he's tracking right where we said, throwing towards the end of June and then ramping it up from there… We'll be patient with that one."

Alex Mack