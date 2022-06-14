2022 Training Camp Preview: Rookies

Jackson was selected by the 49ers in the second round (61st overall) of this year's NFL Draft out of Southern California. He appeared in 28 games (26 starts) in three years (2019-21) and registered 103 tackles, 25.0 tackles for loss, 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. In 2019 and 2021, Jackson earned Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

"He has really great ability and he just has to keep working," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said during OTAs. "He has the ability to get to the quarterback. And if he keeps working, keeps getting in there with (defensive line coach Kris) Kocurek, and learning from Nick Bosa, learning from Arik Armstead, learning from Samson Ebukam, just diving in and really detailing out his job, Drake has a chance to be a really good player for us. The sky is the limit for him, he just has to keep working, keep improving daily."