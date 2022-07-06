2022 Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

Jul 06, 2022 at 04:10 PM
Briana McDonald

063022-Linebackers-FB

Each week leading up to the start of training camp, 49ers.com will assess the team's roster as we get closer to the season. In this installment of the 2022 training camp preview, we will take a look at the linebacker position and how the unit can continue progressing this season.

Position Outlook

Pro Football Focus ranked the San Francisco 49ers as the NFL's No. 1 linebacker unit entering the 2022 season. With the team's All-Pro athlete Fred Warner headlining the ranking, the analysis highlighted Warner's impact on the 49ers defense in their run to the NFC Championship.

Warner stands in good company with Azeez Al-Shaair and Dre Greenlaw at outside linebacker, who both have proven to play at an elite level. Throughout the offseason, San Francisco has also added free agents such as Oren Burks, Jeremiah Gemmel, Marcelino McCrary-Ball and Segun Olubi to help bolster their depth chart.

Position Breakdown

2021 Recap

The 49ers linebacker unit was shaken up when Greenlaw injured his groin returning an interception for a touchdown in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Al-Shaair stepped up in place of Greenlaw, starting 13 games and recording 102 tackles, 9 of which went for losses (most amongst the entire unit).

Warner continued to put up good numbers in 2021 following his Pro Bowl and All-Pro campaign in 2020. He led the 49ers with 137 tackles, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Linebackers Breakdown

This is a 2021 photo of Azeez Al-Shaair of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the 49ers active roster as of Day, May 20, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Azeez Al-Shaair

#51 LB

  • Height: 6'2
  • Weight: 228 lbs
  • College: Florida Atlantic

Al-Shaair stepped up for the team when he was thrusted into a starting role after Greenlaw suffered a groin injury in Week 1 against the Lions.

With 13 starts last season, Al-Shaair recorded 102 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and nine tackles for a loss.

Burks,Oren

Oren Burks

#48 LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 233 lbs
  • College: Vanderbilt

Originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round (88th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Burks appeared in 59 games (seven starts), registered 59 defensive tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sack within four years.

Burks' best performances with the Packers came on special teams. The linebacker notched a total of 33 tackles on special teams in his career, the most on the team from 2018-2021. Last season, Burks finished second on the Packers with the most special teams tackles (10) during the regular season.

This is a 2021 photo of Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the 49ers active roster as of Day, May 20, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

#45 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 223 lbs
  • College: Arizona

In March, the 49ers signed Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year extension through the 2022 season.

Last year, he appeared in all 17 games (two starts) and registered 20 tackles. Flannigan-Fowles flourished in his special-teams role during his two seasons on the team, missing just two tackles across both seasons.

Jeremiah-Gemmel

Jeremiah Gemmel

#47 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: North Carolina

In 2021, Gemmel started in all 13 games at North Carolina, earning Third-Team All-ACC. He finished second on his team with 75 tackles, recorded a team-leading seven hurries, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.

In May, Gemmel agreed to terms with the 49ers to become an undrafted free agent.

This is a 2021 photo of Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the 49ers active roster as of Day, May 20, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Dre Greenlaw

#57 LB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: Arkansas

Greenlaw enters the 2022 season having only played three games last year due to injury.

However, he didn't miss a tackle from Week 18 through the postseason per PFF. When targeting Greenlaw, opposing quarterbacks posted a passer rating of just 60.2 last season.

Marcelino-McCrary-Ball

Marcelino McCrary-Ball

#40 LB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 214 lbs
  • College: Indiana

As a team captain for Indiana University, McCrary-Ball recorded 40 tackles (24 solo), with 1.0 sack, one interception and four pass breakups.

In May, McCrary-Ball agreed to terms with the 49ers to become an undrafted free agent.

Segun-Olubi

Segun Olubi

#49 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: San Diego State

As a team captain for San Diego State, Olubi began his career as a walk-on. In 2021, he recorded 53 tackles (29 solo), 2.0 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 10 quarterback hurries in 14 games (seven starts).

In May, Olubi agreed to terms with the 49ers to become an undrafted free agent.

Curtis-Robinson-220128

Curtis Robinson

#59 LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: Stanford

In December 2021, the 49ers signed Robinson to the team's practice squad ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Robinson originally entered the NFL after signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 14, 2021. Since joining the 49ers, he has played in three games and notched one tackle.

This is a 2021 photo of Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the 49ers active roster as of Day, May 20, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Fred Warner

#54 LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: Brigham Young

As a No. 1 ranked linebacker in the NFL, Warner has proven to be elite in both run defense and pass coverage.

With 158 total tackles, 66 assists, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks last season (including playoffs), Warner has contributed a massive part to the team's top-seven defense by DVOA ranking.

