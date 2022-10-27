Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: 49ers vs. Rams Week 8

Oct 27, 2022 at 07:50 AM

The San Francisco 49ers travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Sunday at 9:25 pm BST on October 30. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

TV Broadcast

Sky Sports: Kickoff for 49ers vs. Rams is on Sunday evening at 9:25 pm BST. The game will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL. For more information on watching the NFL on Sky Sports, click here.

Live Streaming

NFL Game Pass International: Fans in the United Kingdom can catch every game live and on demand on NFL Game Pass International. The international service also includes NFL RedZone, to catch every touchdown from every game, every Sunday, and NFL Network, to receive 24/7 breaking NFL news. Fans can also download NFL shows and highlights to watch at home or on the go on all of your favorite devices. Sign up today.

HOW TO LISTEN

Radio Broadcast

TalkSPORT 2: 49ers games will be broadcast in the United Kingdom via the TalkSPORT radio network. Sunday's game against the Rams will be aired on TalkSPORT 2 where fans will hear the call by the 49ers radio broadcast team of Greg Papa and NFL veteran Tim Ryan.

  • Listen on Radio: TalkSPORT is widely available across the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM. TalkSPORT 2 is available in most of the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio. You may need to retune your digital radio to access TalkSPORT 2. Check whether TalkSPORT and TalkSPORT 2 are available on DAB in your area by clicking here.
  • Listen on Mobile: The TalkSPORT app is the best way to listen live to your favorite shows on the move 24/7, catch up on anything you may have missed and see what is on and when. Download the TalkSPORT app from the iPhone app store or from Google Play.
  • Listen Online: Tune in to TalkSPORT and TalkSPORT 2 via the free online streaming service at talkSPORT.com.
  • Listen on Smart Speakers: TalkSPORT and TalkSPORT 2 are available on most smart speakers including Amazon Alexa, Apple Homepod and Google Home devices. Just ask your smart speaker to "Play TalkSPORT."

FOLLOW ALONG

San Francisco 49ers Live Blog

Fans can follow the game via the 49ers Live Blog for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Be apart of the action by chatting on the live blog to share your live reactions, interact with fans across the world and get your questions about the game answered by 49ers digital media coordinator Briana McDonald.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

  • Total Matchups: 147
  • Series Record: 49ers lead the series 76-68-3
  • 49ers Away Record vs. Rams: 49ers lead the series 38-34-1

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Los Angeles Rams

Head Coach: Sean McVay

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

NFL Schedule Lexicon

Away: Games where the 49ers are on the road to play at the opposing team's stadium.

Bye: In the NFL, each team has a scheduled week in or near to the middle of the season where they do not play a game. The week is referred to as a Bye week. This season, the 49ers Bye is in Week 9.

Conference: There are 32 teams in the National Football League (NFL) that are split evenly between two conferences: the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The 49ers play in the NFC.

Division: Each conference is broken down into 4 divisions: East, North, South and West. Each division has 4 teams, who play each other twice a year. The 49ers are in the NFC West along with the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Home: 49ers games played at Levi's® Stadium.

Primetime: Primetime games are the matches that air in the evening in the United States. Every game aired in these time slots is aired nationally and the only game being played at that time. There are at least three primetime games every week: "Thursday Night Football," "Sunday Night Football" and "Monday Night Football."

Week: The NFL season consists of 272 total games, with each of the NFL's 32 teams playing 17 matches during an 18-week period with one Bye week off. The NFL generally schedules games in five time slots during the week. The first game of the week is played on "Thursday Night Football" and the final game of each week is played on "Monday Night Football."

CONNECT WITH US

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

Related Content

news

This Day in The Bay: McNeil Records 65-Yard Score in 49ers Win vs. Lions

On this day, Clifton McNeil hauled in nine of John Brodie's passes for 143 yards and a 65-yard score in the 49ers 14-7 win over the Detroit Lions.

news

This Day in The Bay: Tory Nixon's First-Career Pick-Six

On this day, 49ers defensive back Tory Nixon returned the first interception of his career 88 yards for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

news

This Day in The Bay: Barker Notches 4.0 Sacks vs. Rams

On this day, 49ers defensive end Roy Barker posted 4.0 sacks in San Francisco's 28-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams at the TWA Dome.

news

This Day in The Bay: Bill McPherson's Birthday

On this day, Bill McPherson was born in Santa Clara, CA.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Chiefs vs. 49ers Week 7

Streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's® Stadium.

news

This Day in The Bay: 49ers Force Six Turnovers to Defeat Bears 13-0

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers recorded their first shutout in 10 years, beating the Chicago Bears 13-0.

news

This Day in The Bay: 49ers Score Six Touchdowns vs. the Atlanta Falcons

On this day, six different 49ers found the end zone in San Francisco's 44-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

news

This Day in The Bay: Kilmer Rushes for 100+ Yards and Four Touchdowns

On this day, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Billy Kilmer rushed for 115 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

This Day in The Bay: Joe Montana, Jerry Rice Connect for 5 Touchdowns

On this day, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice wore out the Atlanta Falcons secondary, connecting for five touchdowns in a 45-35 victory at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: 49ers vs. Falcons Week 6

Streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

news

49ers Partner with CA Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans to Promote Safe Driving Practices

Acting on the shared priority of road safety, all three organizations will encourage fans to stick to the "Go Safely" game plan year-round.

Advertising