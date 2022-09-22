Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: 49ers vs. Broncos Week 3

Sep 22, 2022 at 01:50 PM

The San Francisco 49ers travel to Empower Field at Mile High to face the Denver Broncos at 1:20 am BST on Monday, September 26. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

TV Broadcast

Sky Sports: Kickoff for 49ers vs. Broncos on "Sunday Night Football" is on Monday morning at 1:20 am BST. The game will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL. For more information on watching the NFL on Sky Sports, click here.

Live Streaming

NFL Game Pass International: Fans in the United Kingdom can catch every game live and on demand on NFL Game Pass International. The international service also includes NFL RedZone, to catch every touchdown from every game, every Sunday, and NFL Network, to receive 24/7 breaking NFL news. Fans can also download NFL shows and highlights to watch at home or on the go on all of your favorite devices. Sign up today.

HOW TO LISTEN

Radio Broadcast

TalkSPORT 2: 49ers games will be broadcast in the United Kingdom via the TalkSPORT radio network. Monday morning's game against the Broncos will be aired on TalkSPORT 2 where fans will hear the call by the 49ers radio broadcast team of Greg Papa and NFL veteran Tim Ryan.

  • Listen on Radio: TalkSPORT is widely available across the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM. TalkSPORT 2 is available in most of the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio. You may need to retune your digital radio to access TalkSPORT 2. Check whether TalkSPORT and TalkSPORT 2 are available on DAB in your area by clicking here.
  • Listen on Mobile: The TalkSPORT app is the best way to listen live to your favorite shows on the move 24/7, catch up on anything you may have missed and see what is on and when. Download the TalkSPORT app from the iPhone app store or from Google Play.
  • Listen Online: Tune in to TalkSPORT and TalkSPORT 2 via the free online streaming service at talkSPORT.com.
  • Listen on Smart Speakers: TalkSPORT and TalkSPORT 2 are available on most smart speakers including Amazon Alexa, Apple Homepod and Google Home devices. Just ask your smart speaker to "Play TalkSPORT."

FOLLOW ALONG

San Francisco 49ers Live Blog

Live Blog: Fans can follow the game via the 49ers live blog for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Be apart of the action by chatting on the live blog to share your live reactions, interact with fans across the world and get your questions about the game answered by 49ers digital media coordinator Briana McDonald.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

  • Total Matchups: 15
  • Series Record: 49ers lead the series 8-7
  • 49ers Away Record vs. Broncos: Broncos lead the series 4-2

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Denver Broncos

Head Coach: Nathaniel Hackett

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

NFL Schedule Lexicon

Away: Games where the 49ers are on the road to play at the opposing team's stadium.

Bye: In the NFL, each team has a scheduled week in or near to the middle of the season where they do not play a game. The week is referred to as a Bye week. This season, the 49ers Bye is in Week 9.

Conference: There are 32 teams in the National Football League (NFL) that are split evenly between two conferences: the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The 49ers play in the NFC.

Division: Each conference is broken down into 4 divisions: East, North, South and West. Each division has 4 teams, who play each other twice a year. The 49ers are in the NFC West along with the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Home: 49ers games played at Levi's® Stadium.

Primetime: Primetime games are the matches that air in the evening in the United States. Every game aired in these time slots is aired nationally and the only game being played at that time. There are at least three primetime games every week: "Thursday Night Football," "Sunday Night Football" and "Monday Night Football."

Week: The NFL season consists of 272 total games, with each of the NFL's 32 teams playing 17 matches during an 18-week period with one Bye week off. The NFL generally schedules games in five time slots during the week. The first game of the week is played on "Thursday Night Football" and the final game of each week is played on "Monday Night Football."

CONNECT WITH US

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

