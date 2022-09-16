How the Seahawks Look Different Heading into the Week 2 Home Opener

The San Francisco 49ers return to Levi's® Stadium for the team's 2022 home opener to take on an NFC West rival – the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks will look much different from when the 49ers last played them in Week 13 of the 2021 season when Seattle narrowly defeated the 49ers as the clock round down. The most notable change being that for the first time in a decade, quarterback Russell Wilson no longer leads Seattle's offense. During the offseason, the Seahawks traded Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 fifth-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and quarterback Drew Lock.

Here's a list of Seattle's newest additions to their 2022 roster:

QB Drew Lock - previously on Denver Broncos

CB Coby Bryant - Seattle's fourth-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft

RB Kenneth Walker - Seattle's second-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft

LB Uchenna Nwosu - previously on Los Angeles Chargers

R Marquise Goodwin - previously on Chicago Bears

CB Artie Burns - previously on Pittsburgh Steelers

CB Isaiah Dunn - previously on New York Jets

CB Tariq Woolen - Seattle's fifth-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft

CB Justin Coleman - previously on Miami Dolphins

FS Joey Blount - undrafted rookie

DE Darryl Johnson - previously on Carolina Panthers

LB Boye Mafe - Seattle's second-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft

G Austin Blythe - previously on Kansas City Chiefs

T Charles Cross - Seattle's first-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft

T Abraham Lucas - Seattle's third-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft

DE Quinton Jefferson - previously on Las Vegas Raiders

WR Dareke Young - Seattle's seventh-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft

TE Noah Fant - previously on Denver Broncos

DE Shelby Harris - previously on Denver Broncos

Now, the Seahawks starting quarterback is Geno Smith, who began with the Seahawks in 2019 as Wilson's backup. In his first game this season, Smith threw for 195 yards (seven yards per attempt), two touchdowns and a 119.5 QB rating against the Bronco's defense under the "Monday Night Football" primetime lights. Wide receiver DK Metcalf led Seattle in receptions, catching seven passes for 36 yards who recorded 36 yards on seven targets. Yet, the Seahawks players who had the biggest game in Week 1 were tight ends Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson who each notched 43 yards and one score.