NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Following Loss to Falcons

Oct 18, 2022 at 02:46 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers fell short to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday putting them at 3-3 on the year. However, with how the rest of the division has panned out, San Francisco still sits on top of the NFC West standings. In Week 7, the team returns to the West Coast to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's® Stadium.

Week 6 featured a breakout performance by wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The third-year wideout recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career after catching eight passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons. Tight end George Kittle also impressed with his eight receptions for 83 yards and became the ninth all-time receptions leader in franchise history with 354 catches.

The 49ers will look to bounce back while dealing with some outstanding injuries. Cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin) and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (calf) exited Sunday's contest early with their respective injuries, and per head coach Kyle Shanahan, both players are day-to-day this week. Meanwhile, safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the NFL's concussion protocol.

Additionally, there is a possibility the 49ers will welcome back defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams in time for Sunday's matchup. Williams has been dealing with a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Denver Broncos. Bosa sustained a groin injury in Week 5 that sidelined him for the 49ers Week 6 game versus the Falcons.

"A lot better than last week," Shanahan said when giving an outlook on the players' returns. "I'm really hoping for it and I think there's a decent chance."

Here's a look at the NFL power rankings from several national outlets headed into Week 7:

NFL.com: 11

Around the NFL Writer Dan Hanzus

"It was obvious how attrition affected San Francisco's performance against a middling Falcons attack."

Fox Sports: 12

NFL Writer David Helman

"Just when you think you're figuring this league out, games like Falcons-Niners happen."

Bleacher Report: 11

NFL Staff

"Under head coach Kyle Shanahan, the San Francisco 49ers have followed a fairly simple recipe for success. Run the football. Play defense. Avoid mistakes...The struggles were at least partly unavoidable."

