Aiyuk Notches First Multiple-TD Game; Stats and Facts from #SFvsATL

Defensive Highlights
- Defensive lineman Drake Jackson registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, marking the third of his rookie season. With 1.0 sack on Sunday and 1.0 sack last week against the Carolina Panthers (10/9/22), Jackson has registered 1.0-or-more sacks in back-to-back games for the first time in his NFL career.
- Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Mariota for an eight-yard loss. The sack marked Omenihu's third-straight game with 1.0-or-more sacks (1.0 vs. Los Angeles Rams (10/3/22) and 1.0 vs. Panthers (10/9/22)), his first time accomplishing the feat.
- Jackson and Omenihu are the first pair of 49ers to each have back-to-back games with 1.0-or-more sacks since defensive lineman Nick Bosa (1.0 vs. Washington and 3.0 vs. Carolina) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (1.0 vs. Washington & 2.0 vs. Carolina) accomplished the feat in Weeks 7-8 in 2019.
Offensive Highlights
- Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk completed eight receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns on the day, giving him three touchdowns on the season and 13 in his career.
- Both Aiyuk's 12-yard touchdown reception and 14-yard touchdown reception came in the first half, marking the first time a member of the 49ers accomplished the feat since tight end George Kittle notched two touchdown receptions in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks (12/5/21). It also marked the first time that Aiyuk has registered two-or-more touchdowns in his career.
- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 29-of-41 attempts for 296 yards and two touchdowns. With 296 yards and two touchdowns, Garoppolo passed quarterback Colin Kaepernick for 7th all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns in franchise history.
Most Passing Touchdowns by a Member of the 49ers in Franchise History
|Rank
|Player
|Games
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|1.
|Joe Montana
|167
|35,124
|244
|2.
|Steve Young
|150
|29,907
|221
|3.
|John Brodie
|201
|31,548
|214
|4.
|Jeff Garcia
|74
|16,408
|113
|5.
|Y.A. Tittle
|112
|16,016
|108
|6.
|Alex Smith
|80
|14,280
|81
|7.
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|51
|12,315
|73
|8.
|Colin Kaepernick
|69
|12,109
|71
|9.
|Steve DeBerg
|39
|7,220
|37
|10.
|Steve Spurrier
|92
|5,250
|33
- Kittle registered eight receptions for 83 yards. The tight end became the ninth all-time receptions leader in franchise history with 354 receptions.
Most Receptions by a Member of the 49ers in Franchise History
|Rank
|Player
|Games
|Receptions
|1.
|WR Jerry Rice
|238
|1,281
|2.
|WR Terrell Owens
|121
|592
|3.
|RB Roger Craig
|121
|508
|4.
|WR Dwight Clark
|134
|506
|5.
|TE Vernon Davis
|139
|441
|6.
|TE Brent Jones
|143
|417
|7.
|WR Billy Wilson
|100
|407
|8.
|WR Gene Washington
|124
|371
|9.
|TE George Kittle
|71
|354
|10 (tied).
|WR Michael Crabtree
|79
|347
|10 (tied).
|WR John Taylor
|121
|347