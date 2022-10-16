What the 49ers and Falcons Had to Say Following #SFvsATL

Oct 16, 2022 at 02:35 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Atlanta Falcons 28-14 in the Week 6 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here's what the team's had to say following the contest:

Niners Liners

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on his expectations entering Sunday's game:

"We knew going into this game how that team was built. We knew it'd have to be a physical game, we knew we'd have to protect the ball. And we didn't want them to get up because of how they're wired to run the ball. Especially going in a little depleted, we knew we'd have to come out strong."

Related Links

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the team's areas of improvement:

"I thought we had opportunities all day. We just didn't take advantage of them. Self-inflicted wounds, really. Guys made mistakes and it wasn't just one guy or one position, it starts with myself and I think one after the other mistakes were made."

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on what went wrong in the matchup:

"It took us a while to get going. Just too many mistakes starting off the game. Turning the ball over early and playing from behind the whole game. We played a team that comes in with the mindset to run the ball, and they do that well. It's kind of hard to come back. Never got the rhythm on offense going, there were a lot of mistakes."

Linebacker Fred Warner on the team batting through injuries:

"It's all about everybody being prepared regardless of the circumstance. Whoever's out there, we've got to make sure we're playing to our standard."

Tight end George Kittle on playing to the team's standard:

"We are the San Francisco 49ers, we have a standard that we play at. We play at a very high level with a lot of energy, 100 percent effort in every single play... I don't know if we gave that today."

Falcons Quotes

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the Week 6 matchup:

"That's a really good defense. We knew we had to be efficient and Marcus certainly was."

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota on playing against San Francisco's defense:

"It's a good defense, you've just got to take what they give you. My goal was just to be efficient throughout the day and just try to give our guys opportunities to make plays."

Related Content

news

What the 49ers and Panthers are Saying Ahead of the Week 5 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Rhule, Baker Mayfield and other members of each team had to say ahead of their Week 5 contest.

news

What the 49ers Had to Say Following SF's 'MNF' Victory

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Talanoa Hufanga, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa had to say following their Week 4 matchup.

news

What the 49ers and Rams are Saying Ahead of the 'MNF' Primetime Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and other members of each team had to say ahead of their Week 4 contest.

news

What the 49ers and Broncos Had to Say Following SF's 11-10 Loss

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson had to say following "Sunday Night Football."

news

What the 49ers and Broncos are Saying Ahead of the 'SNF' Primetime Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson and other members of each team had to say ahead of their Week 3 contest.

news

What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following SF's First Win of the Season

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Pete Carroll, Tyler Lockett and other members of each team had to say following of their Week 2 matchup.

news

What the 49ers and Seahawks are Saying Ahead of the Home Opener

See what Kyle Shanahan, Trey Lance, Arik Armstead, Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and other members of each team had to say ahead of their Week 2 matchup.

news

What the 49ers and Bears Had to Say Following the Season Opener

See what Kyle Shanahan, Trey Lance, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, Matt Eberflus and Justin Fields had to say following the 49ers loss against the Chicago Bears.

news

What the 49ers and Bears Had to Say Ahead of Season Opener

See what Kyle Shanahan, Trey Lance, Fred Warner, Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields and other members of each team had to say ahead of their Week 1 matchup.

news

Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates on 49ers Quarterback Situation

See what Kyle Shanahan had to say about quarterbacks Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy entering the 2022 season.

news

What the 49ers and Vikings Had to Say Following SF's First Road Win

See what Kyle Shanahan, Alfredo Gutiérrez, Kevin O'Connell, Kellen Mond and other members of each team had to say following the 49ers 17-7 preseason win over the Vikings.

Advertising