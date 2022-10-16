What the 49ers and Falcons Had to Say Following #SFvsATL

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Atlanta Falcons 28-14 in the Week 6 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here's what the team's had to say following the contest:
Niners Liners
Head coach Kyle Shanahan on his expectations entering Sunday's game:
"We knew going into this game how that team was built. We knew it'd have to be a physical game, we knew we'd have to protect the ball. And we didn't want them to get up because of how they're wired to run the ball. Especially going in a little depleted, we knew we'd have to come out strong."
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the team's areas of improvement:
"I thought we had opportunities all day. We just didn't take advantage of them. Self-inflicted wounds, really. Guys made mistakes and it wasn't just one guy or one position, it starts with myself and I think one after the other mistakes were made."
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on what went wrong in the matchup:
"It took us a while to get going. Just too many mistakes starting off the game. Turning the ball over early and playing from behind the whole game. We played a team that comes in with the mindset to run the ball, and they do that well. It's kind of hard to come back. Never got the rhythm on offense going, there were a lot of mistakes."
Linebacker Fred Warner on the team batting through injuries:
"It's all about everybody being prepared regardless of the circumstance. Whoever's out there, we've got to make sure we're playing to our standard."
Tight end George Kittle on playing to the team's standard:
"We are the San Francisco 49ers, we have a standard that we play at. We play at a very high level with a lot of energy, 100 percent effort in every single play... I don't know if we gave that today."
Falcons Quotes
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the Week 6 matchup:
"That's a really good defense. We knew we had to be efficient and Marcus certainly was."
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota on playing against San Francisco's defense:
"It's a good defense, you've just got to take what they give you. My goal was just to be efficient throughout the day and just try to give our guys opportunities to make plays."