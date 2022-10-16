What the 49ers and Falcons Had to Say Following #SFvsATL

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the team's areas of improvement:

"I thought we had opportunities all day. We just didn't take advantage of them. Self-inflicted wounds, really. Guys made mistakes and it wasn't just one guy or one position, it starts with myself and I think one after the other mistakes were made."

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on what went wrong in the matchup:

"It took us a while to get going. Just too many mistakes starting off the game. Turning the ball over early and playing from behind the whole game. We played a team that comes in with the mindset to run the ball, and they do that well. It's kind of hard to come back. Never got the rhythm on offense going, there were a lot of mistakes."

Linebacker Fred Warner on the team batting through injuries:

"It's all about everybody being prepared regardless of the circumstance. Whoever's out there, we've got to make sure we're playing to our standard."

Tight end George Kittle on playing to the team's standard: