Morning Report: Recapping Day 1 of the NFL Draft 🗞️

Top Players Available for Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

To recap, the 49ers made two trades during the first round of the draft. First, they moved down from No. 27 to No. 30 in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. They then traded pick No. 30 to the New York Jets in exchange for picks No. 33 and No. 179. The moves give San Francisco additional draft capital while keeping them at the top of Day 2.

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The San Francisco 49ers made another move during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, trading pick No. 30 to the New York Jets in exchange for picks No. 33 and No. 179. After previously moving down from No. 27 to No. 30, San Francisco traded back again, this time sliding into the early second round while adding an extra late-round selection.

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