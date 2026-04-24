Morning Report: Recapping Day 1 of the NFL Draft 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 24:
New and Notable
Top Players Available for Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft
To recap, the 49ers made two trades during the first round of the draft. First, they moved down from No. 27 to No. 30 in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. They then traded pick No. 30 to the New York Jets in exchange for picks No. 33 and No. 179. The moves give San Francisco additional draft capital while keeping them at the top of Day 2.
Year One Review: Evaluating the 49ers 2025 Draft Class
The San Francisco 49ers made another move during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, trading pick No. 30 to the New York Jets in exchange for picks No. 33 and No. 179. After previously moving down from No. 27 to No. 30, San Francisco traded back again, this time sliding into the early second round while adding an extra late-round selection.
Top Takeaways from John Lynch's Pre-Draft Media Session
San Francisco sent picks No. 27 and No. 138 to Miami in exchange for No. 30, originally owned by the Denver Broncos, and No. 90, which came from the Houston Texans. By moving back three spots in the first round, the 49ers stay in position to land a top prospect while also adding another Day 2 selection.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Check out photos of the San Francisco 49ers annual local pro day, featuring nearly 50 NFL prospects with ties to the Bay Area at the SAP Performance Facility.
Take a look back at some of the best photos of 49ers rookies from the 2025 season.
Take a look back at some of the best defensive plays from the San Francisco 49ers 2025 season.