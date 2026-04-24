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Morning Report: Recapping Day 1 of the NFL Draft 🗞️

Apr 24, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Ines Diaz

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Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 24:

New and Notable

Top Players Available for Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

To recap, the 49ers made two trades during the first round of the draft. First, they moved down from No. 27 to No. 30 in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. They then traded pick No. 30 to the New York Jets in exchange for picks No. 33 and No. 179. The moves give San Francisco additional draft capital while keeping them at the top of Day 2.

Learn More>>>

Year One Review: Evaluating the 49ers 2025 Draft Class

The San Francisco 49ers made another move during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, trading pick No. 30 to the New York Jets in exchange for picks No. 33 and No. 179. After previously moving down from No. 27 to No. 30, San Francisco traded back again, this time sliding into the early second round while adding an extra late-round selection.

Learn More>>>

Top Takeaways from John Lynch's Pre-Draft Media Session

San Francisco sent picks No. 27 and No. 138 to Miami in exchange for No. 30, originally owned by the Denver Broncos, and No. 90, which came from the Houston Texans. By moving back three spots in the first round, the 49ers stay in position to land a top prospect while also adding another Day 2 selection.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Check out photos of the San Francisco 49ers annual local pro day, featuring nearly 50 NFL prospects with ties to the Bay Area at the SAP Performance Facility.

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
1 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams
2 / 29

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
3 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
4 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
5 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Roman Sapolu
6 / 29

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Roman Sapolu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
7 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
8 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Vice President of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad
9 / 29

Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Vice President of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
10 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
11 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
12 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray
13 / 29

Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
14 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
15 / 29

Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
16 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
17 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
18 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
19 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson
20 / 29

Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster
21 / 29

Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
22 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
23 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
24 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
25 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Tight Ends Coach Cameron Clemmons
26 / 29

Tight Ends Coach Cameron Clemmons

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
27 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray
28 / 29

Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
29 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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Best of Rookies | 2025 in Review

Take a look back at some of the best photos of 49ers rookies from the 2025 season.

OL Connor Colby
1 / 71

OL Connor Colby

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
2 / 71

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
3 / 71

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
4 / 71

DL Alfred Collins

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout, DL Sam Okuayinonu, LB Fred Warner
5 / 71

CB Upton Stout, DL Sam Okuayinonu, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
6 / 71

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby, QB Mac Jones
7 / 71

OL Connor Colby, QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
8 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby, T Trent Williams
9 / 71

OL Connor Colby, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
10 / 71

DL Alfred Collins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
11 / 71

DL Alfred Collins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
12 / 71

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
13 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
14 / 71

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
15 / 71

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
16 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
17 / 71

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby
18 / 71

OL Connor Colby

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
19 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
20 / 71

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, CB Upton Stout
21 / 71

DL Clelin Ferrell, CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
22 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
23 / 71

DL C.J. West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
24 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Marques Sigle
25 / 71

LB Fred Warner, S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
26 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle, DB Deommodore Lenoir
27 / 71

S Marques Sigle, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
28 / 71

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Connor Colby
29 / 71

OL Connor Colby

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
30 / 71

DL Alfred Collins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
31 / 71

S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
32 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Brian Robinson Jr., RB Jordan James, RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
33 / 71

RB Brian Robinson Jr., RB Jordan James, RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
34 / 71

S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
35 / 71

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
36 / 71

DL Alfred Collins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
37 / 71

CB Upton Stout

49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
38 / 71

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
39 / 71

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
40 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam, DL Alfred Collins
41 / 71

Sourdough Sam, DL Alfred Collins

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Connor Colby
42 / 71

OL Connor Colby

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
43 / 71

S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin, K Eddy Piñeiro
44 / 71

LB Nick Martin, K Eddy Piñeiro

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
45 / 71

WR Jordan Watkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Upton Stout
46 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Dylan Goodman/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
47 / 71

San Francisco 49ers

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Connor Colby
48 / 71

OL Connor Colby

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West
49 / 71

DL C.J. West

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Dee Winters, CB Upton Stout
50 / 71

LB Dee Winters, CB Upton Stout

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West
51 / 71

DL C.J. West

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez, OL Connor Colby
52 / 71

DL Sebastian Valdez, OL Connor Colby

Dylan Goodman/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
53 / 71

San Francisco 49ers

Dylan Goodman/49ers
S Marques Sigle
54 / 71

S Marques Sigle

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West
55 / 71

DL C.J. West

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Upton Stout
56 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
57 / 71

DL Alfred Collins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West
58 / 71

DL C.J. West

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Upton Stout
59 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Upton Stout
60 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West
61 / 71

DL C.J. West

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West, DL Alfred Collins
62 / 71

DL C.J. West, DL Alfred Collins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
63 / 71

San Francisco 49ers

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
64 / 71

DL Alfred Collins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alfred Collins, OL Connor Colby, DL Jordan Elliott
65 / 71

DL Alfred Collins, OL Connor Colby, DL Jordan Elliott

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
66 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
67 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
68 / 71

DL Alfred Collins

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
69 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
70 / 71

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
71 / 71

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Best Defensive Plays | 2025 in Review

Take a look back at some of the best defensive plays from the San Francisco 49ers 2025 season.

S Marques Sigle, DL Jordan Elliott
1 / 42

S Marques Sigle, DL Jordan Elliott

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
2 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
3 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Tyler Caisse/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
4 / 42

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle, DL Jordan Elliott
5 / 42

S Marques Sigle, DL Jordan Elliott

Dylan Goodman/49ers
S Marques Sigle, DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Upton Stout, S Jason Pinnock
6 / 42

S Marques Sigle, DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Upton Stout, S Jason Pinnock

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
7 / 42

S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryce Huff, DL Nick Bosa, DB Deommodore Lenoir
8 / 42

DL Bryce Huff, DL Nick Bosa, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek
9 / 42

DL Nick Bosa, Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Fred Warner
11 / 42

S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr., S Marques Sigle, TE Jake Tonges
12 / 42

CB Darrell Luter Jr., S Marques Sigle, TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
13 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Keion White
14 / 42

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
15 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alfred Collins, DL Sam Okuayinonu
16 / 42

DL Alfred Collins, DL Sam Okuayinonu

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
17 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Tyler Caisse/49ers
S Marques Sigle, DL Sam Okuayinonu, DL Mykel Williams, DL Alfred Collins
18 / 42

S Marques Sigle, DL Sam Okuayinonu, DL Mykel Williams, DL Alfred Collins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
19 / 42

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Jose Romero/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
20 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
21 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Elliott, DL Keion White, S Ji'Ayir Brown
22 / 42

DL Jordan Elliott, DL Keion White, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
23 / 42

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, DL Kalia Davis
24 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir, DL Kalia Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Chase Lucas, DB Deommodore Lenoir
25 / 42

CB Chase Lucas, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
26 / 42

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
27 / 42

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
28 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
29 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
30 / 42

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Dee Winters
31 / 42

S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Dee Winters

Tyler Caisse/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
32 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Jose Romero/49ers
LB Luke Gifford, S Ji'Ayir Brown
33 / 42

LB Luke Gifford, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
34 / 42

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
35 / 42

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
36 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
37 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Dylan Goodman/49ers
S Marques Sigle, CB Upton Stout
38 / 42

S Marques Sigle, CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
39 / 42

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
40 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges, DB Siran Neal, S Ji'Ayir Brown
41 / 42

TE Jake Tonges, DB Siran Neal, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
42 / 42

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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