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Morning Report: 49ers Kickoff OTAs 🗞️ 

May 28, 2026 at 10:19 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, May 28:

New and Notable

Kyle Juszczyk Named 2026 Recipient of Dwight Clark Award

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was named the 2026 recipient of the Dwight Clark Award on Wednesday evening at The Dwight Clark Legacy Series held at the Hammer Theatre Center.

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Odighizuwa Has Cowboys Matchup Circled on 2026 Schedule: 'The Energy Is Exactly the Same'

The San Francisco 49ers added another key piece to their defensive front this offseason, acquiring defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa after the veteran spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, with the 2026 NFL schedule officially released, one matchup already carries extra meaning for the veteran defensive tackle: facing his former team.

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Iconic Kittle Moment Named 2025 NFL Photo of the Year by Pro Football Hall of Fame

An airborne photo of "The People's Tight End" George Kittle has earned top honors from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bay Area-based photographer Kyle Terada won the 2025 Dave Boss Award of Excellence, awarded to the photograph of the year in the Hall of Fame's 58th annual photo contest, for his image titled "George Kittle TD."

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

Inside the 'Home of the Faithful': 2026 49ers Schedule Release

Take a closer look inside the "Home of the Faithful," and explore the rooms, details, and memorabilia featured in the 49ers 2026 schedule release video.

Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1940s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1950s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1970s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2020s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 2020s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1940s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1940s Newspaper Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Newspaper Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1940s California Map Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s California Map Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1960s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1970s John Brodie Jersey Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s John Brodie Jersey Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1970s Grateful Dead Guitar Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Grateful Dead Guitar Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1970s Candlestick Park Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Candlestick Park Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1980s Lombardi Trophy Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Lombardi Trophy Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

49ers
Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

49ers
Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

49ers
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49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.

LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis
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OL Carver Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Carver Willis, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
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WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
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WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black
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DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Will Pauling
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WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
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WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
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WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryson Eason
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DL Bryson Eason

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
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49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
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49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black
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DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
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49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height, LB Jaden Dugger
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DL Romello Height, LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
P Jack Bouwmeester
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P Jack Bouwmeester

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
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49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Inside the 49ers Rookie Signings ✍️

View some of the best photos of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 rookie class officially signing their contracts.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
4 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis
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OL Carver Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
10 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis
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OL Carver Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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