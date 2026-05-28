Morning Report: 49ers Kickoff OTAs 🗞️ 

Kyle Juszczyk Named 2026 Recipient of Dwight Clark Award

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was named the 2026 recipient of the Dwight Clark Award on Wednesday evening at The Dwight Clark Legacy Series held at the Hammer Theatre Center.

Odighizuwa Has Cowboys Matchup Circled on 2026 Schedule: 'The Energy Is Exactly the Same'

The San Francisco 49ers added another key piece to their defensive front this offseason, acquiring defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa after the veteran spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, with the 2026 NFL schedule officially released, one matchup already carries extra meaning for the veteran defensive tackle: facing his former team.

Iconic Kittle Moment Named 2025 NFL Photo of the Year by Pro Football Hall of Fame