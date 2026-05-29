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Morning Report: Learn More on Carver Willis, Phase 3 of OTAs 🗞️ 

May 29, 2026 at 09:33 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 29:

New and Notable

49ers Enter Phase 3 OTAs; Shanahan Outlines Early Offseason Focus

The San Francisco 49ers have entered Phase 3 of offseason workouts, marking the first opportunity this spring for offense vs. defense drills and full-team 11-on-11 work. While practices remain voluntary and non-contact, the team can now take part in football-specific drills as preparations for the 2026 season ramp up.

Learn More>>>

5 Things to Know: Offensive Lineman Carver Willis

Get to know San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Carver Willis, from his family member who introduced him to football to the versatility he brings to the trenches.

Learn More>>>

Kyle Juszczyk Named 2026 Recipient of Dwight Clark Award

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was named the 2026 recipient of the Dwight Clark Award on Wednesday evening at The Dwight Clark Legacy Series held at the Hammer Theatre Center.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs

Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, WR Ricky Pearsall
2 / 51

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
4 / 51

QB Kurtis Rourke

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs
5 / 51

49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
6 / 51

QB Adrian Martinez

Dylan Goodman/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Fred Warner
7 / 51

S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
8 / 51

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West
9 / 51

DL C.J. West

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges
10 / 51

OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 51

LB Dre Greenlaw

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Derrick Canteen
12 / 51

DB Derrick Canteen

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
16 / 51

LB Garret Wallow

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Upton Stout
17 / 51

CB Upton Stout

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
18 / 51

TE Hayden Rucci

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
19 / 51

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Marques Sigle
20 / 51

DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Marques Sigle

Dylan Goodman/49ers
S Darrick Forrest
21 / 51

S Darrick Forrest

Dylan Goodman/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
22 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Brayden Willis
23 / 51

TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Brayden Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
24 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
25 / 51

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
26 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr., DB Derrick Canteen
27 / 51

CB Darrell Luter Jr., DB Derrick Canteen

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
28 / 51

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
29 / 51

WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Drake Nugent
30 / 51

DL Drake Nugent

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
31 / 51

WR Jacob Cowing

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
32 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Drake Nugent, WR Christian Kirk
33 / 51

DL Drake Nugent, WR Christian Kirk

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Cameron Sample
34 / 51

DL Cameron Sample

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
35 / 51

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
36 / 51

WR Demarcus Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Siran Neal
37 / 51

DB Siran Neal

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
38 / 51

WR Demarcus Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Mike Evans
39 / 51

WR Mike Evans

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
41 / 51

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Mac Jones
42 / 51

QB Mac Jones

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Nick Martin
43 / 51

LB Nick Martin

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, QB Adrian Martinez
44 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, QB Adrian Martinez

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
45 / 51

DL Sebastian Valdez

Dylan Goodman/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
46 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Mike Evans
47 / 51

WR Mike Evans

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
48 / 51

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
49 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
50 / 51

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
51 / 51

WR Jordan Watkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.

LB Jaden Dugger
1 / 43

LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
2 / 43

LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
3 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Romello Height
4 / 43

DL Romello Height

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
5 / 43

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
6 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
7 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis
8 / 43

OL Carver Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
9 / 43

OL Carver Willis, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
10 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
11 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
12 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
13 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
14 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
15 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black
16 / 43

DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Will Pauling
17 / 43

WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
18 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
19 / 43

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
20 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
21 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
22 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
23 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryson Eason
24 / 43

DL Bryson Eason

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
25 / 43

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
26 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
27 / 43

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
28 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black
29 / 43

DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
30 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
31 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
32 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
33 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
34 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
35 / 43

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
36 / 43

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
37 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
38 / 43

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height, LB Jaden Dugger
39 / 43

DL Romello Height, LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
40 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
P Jack Bouwmeester
41 / 43

P Jack Bouwmeester

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
42 / 43

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
43 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Inside the 49ers Rookie Signings ✍️

View some of the best photos of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 rookie class officially signing their contracts.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling
1 / 12

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
2 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
3 / 12

CB Ephesians Prysock

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
4 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis
5 / 12

OL Carver Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
6 / 12

LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
7 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
8 / 12

CB Ephesians Prysock

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
9 / 12

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
10 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
11 / 12

LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis
12 / 12

OL Carver Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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