Morning Report: Learn More on Carver Willis, Phase 3 of OTAs 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 29:
New and Notable
49ers Enter Phase 3 OTAs; Shanahan Outlines Early Offseason Focus
The San Francisco 49ers have entered Phase 3 of offseason workouts, marking the first opportunity this spring for offense vs. defense drills and full-team 11-on-11 work. While practices remain voluntary and non-contact, the team can now take part in football-specific drills as preparations for the 2026 season ramp up.
5 Things to Know: Offensive Lineman Carver Willis
Get to know San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Carver Willis, from his family member who introduced him to football to the versatility he brings to the trenches.
Kyle Juszczyk Named 2026 Recipient of Dwight Clark Award
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was named the 2026 recipient of the Dwight Clark Award on Wednesday evening at The Dwight Clark Legacy Series held at the Hammer Theatre Center.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.
View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.
View some of the best photos of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 rookie class officially signing their contracts.