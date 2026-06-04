Morning Report: 49ers Personnel Updates, Preseason Dates and Times Released 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, June 4:
New and Notable
49ers Announce Personnel Promotions and Hires
The San Francisco 49ers today announced that Nathan Biehl, Grant Bordelon, Ryan Carter, Brad Clark, Casey Filkins, Jordan Fox, Michael Gonzalez, Austin Moss II, and Jeff Weidemeyer have each been promoted to new roles within the organization. In addition, the team has added Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to the personnel department.
49ers Finalize 2026 Preseason Dates and Times
The San Francisco 49ers have finalized their 2026 preseason schedule dates and times, featuring three Thursday matchups against the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. San Francisco will open preseason play at home on Aug. 13 before back-to-back road games against the Chargers and Raiders.
NFC West Shakeup: Foerster Reacts to Rams Trade for Myles Garrett
A blockbuster trade altered the NFC West landscape this week, bringing former Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. On Monday, the Rams officially acquired Garrett from the Browns in exchange for defensive lineman Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Check out the best photos from practice as the 49ers enter Phase 3 of the offseason program.
Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.
View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.