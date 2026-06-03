49ers Announce Personnel Promotions and Hires

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that Nathan Biehl, Grant Bordelon, Ryan Carter, Brad Clark, Casey Filkins, Jordan Fox, Michael Gonzalez, Austin Moss II, and Jeff Weidemeyer have each been promoted to new roles within the organization. In addition, the team has added Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to the personnel department.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah - Vice President, Personnel & Strategy

Nathan Biehl - Area Scout

Grant Bordelon - Football Systems and Personnel Operations Specialist

Ryan Carter - NFS Scout

Brad Clark - Senior Director, Football Technology & Video Systems

Casey Filkins - Player Personnel Scout

Jordan Fox - Pro Scout

Michael Gonzalez - Head of General Manager Operations

Austin Moss II - Vice President, Player Development & Team Dynamics

Jeff Weidemeyer - Senior Manager, Football Administration & Roster Management

Adofo-Mensah has been hired as vice president, personnel & strategy and returns to San Francisco after spending the previous four seasons (2022-25) as the general manager for the Minnesota Vikings. Prior to his time in Minnesota, Adofo-Mensah spent two seasons (2020-21) as vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns and seven seasons (2013-19) with the 49ers serving as director of football research & development (2017-19) and manager of football research & development (2013-16).

Biehl has been promoted from NFS scout to area scout. In 2026, he enters his third season with the 49ers after joining the team from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he spent four seasons (2021-24) as a video intern.

Bordelon has been promoted from football personnel systems analyst to football systems and personnel operations specialist. In 2026, he enters his third season with the 49ers.

Carter has been promoted from scouting assistant to NFS scout. In 2026, he enters his third season with the 49ers.

Clark has been promoted from director, video operations to senior director, football technology & video systems. Clark finished his eighth season with the 49ers and fourth as director, video operations in 2025. He spent the prior four seasons (2018-21) as the 49ers video operations manager.

Filkins has been promoted from scouting assistant to player personnel scout. In 2026, he enters his third season with the 49ers.

Fox has been promoted from player personnel scout to pro scout. He joined the 49ers after two seasons (2022-24) as a scouting assistant with the New York Jets. In 2026, he enters his third season with the 49ers.

Gonzalez has been promoted from assistant to the general manager to head of general manager operations. In 2026, he enters his 13th season with the 49ers after spending the past decade supporting the club's executive football leadership across personnel operations and strategic planning. Gonzalez originally joined the organization as a football operations intern in 2014.

Moss II has been promoted from senior director, player affairs & development to vice president, player development & team dynamics. In 2026, he enters his ninth season with the 49ers after spending the previous eight seasons (2018-25) as senior director, player affairs & development (2024-25) and director of player engagement (2018-23). In his current role, Moss II creates and implements a player development ecosystem that fosters the performance and drives the personal and professional growth of all players on the 49ers roster.