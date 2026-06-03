Morning Report: Forester on the New Look of NFC West, Warner Off the Field 🗞️ 

NFC West Shakeup: Foerster Reacts to Rams Trade for Myles Garrett

A blockbuster trade altered the NFC West landscape this week, bringing former Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. On Monday, the Rams officially acquired Garrett from the Browns in exchange for defensive lineman Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.

49ers Finalize 2026 Preseason Dates and Times

The San Francisco 49ers have finalized their 2026 preseason schedule dates and times, featuring three Thursday matchups against the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. San Francisco will open preseason play at home on Aug. 13 before back-to-back road games against the Chargers and Raiders.

Fred Warner Dives Into Swimming During Recovery | Off the Field