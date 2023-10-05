Powered By

Morning Report: Previewing Week 5 vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Oct 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 5th.

New and Notable

CMC to Face NFL's Stingiest Defense: Oppositional Research 💪

The San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup feels like a playoff matchup that is coming way too early in the season. Maybe that's because this is a historic NFC rivalry we've gotten to see renewed in the month of January in back-to-back seasons. The 49ers were responsible for ending Dallas' postseason runs in 2021 and 2022, handing them losses in the NFC Wild Card Game and in the NFC Divisional Round. So what should you be watching for on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 5?

49ers Weigh In on Recent History With the Cowboys

The 40th chapter of the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers rivalry will be written in Week 5 of the 2023 season. Sunday's matchup will be a rubber match for these two franchises with the all-time series tied at 19-19-1 and includes six NFC Championship Game meetings dating back to the 70s. The history of these two teams coupled with primetime television only adds to the hype of these highly-rated NFC teams clashing early in the season.

Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has done it again. For the second time this season, the dual-threat running back has earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors following his four-touchdown performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. McCaffrey's effectiveness in the red zone, along with near perfect quarterback play from Brock Purdy and a career day from wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk﻿, powered the 49ers to a 35-16 victory in Week 4 and improved the team's record to 4-0 for the first time since 2019.

Off the Field: Kittle, Hufanga, Mitchell and Ward Take WWE Monday Night Raw

With WWE in The Bay for Monday Night Raw, a few San Francisco 49ers stars stopped by the SAP Center to get in on the action.

One of the NFL's biggest WWE fans, tight end George Kittle﻿, sat in the first row alongside his teammates Talanoa Hufanga﻿, Elijah Mitchell and Charvarius Ward﻿.

49ers Players Learn About Justice With 2nd Grade Students 📚

Seven San Francisco 49ers players recently teamed up with 53 second-grade students from Piedmont Elementary School to explore the important topics of diversity and justice.

The event, held at Levi's® Stadium's community classroom, aimed to celebrate individuality and promote inclusivity among the young minds. The students started their day at the 49ers Museum to view The Long Game exhibit, where they learned about Bay Area sports icons who have elevated social justice into mainstream conversation. Once the group made it to the classroom, students collaborated with 49ers players to learn about the importance of diversity and better understand justice.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Host 2023 Read for Justice Event Presented by Newfront

The 49ers hosted second grade students from the Oakland Unified School District to read "Just Ask: Be Brave, Be Different, Be You" by Sonia Sotomayor with Arik Armstead, Austin Bryant and T.Y. McGill.

Players Join Students for a 49ers EDU Lesson on Justice

DL Nick Bosa, DL Javon Kinlaw﻿, TE George Kittle﻿ and more 49ers players joined a 49ers EDU lesson where they worked with second-grade students on an arts and crafts project about diversity and justice.

Happy Birthday to Javon Kinlaw!

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw celebrates his birthday on October 3.

