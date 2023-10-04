Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Oct 04, 2023 at 09:00 AM
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has done it again. For the second time this season, the dual-threat running back has earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors following his four-touchdown performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. McCaffrey's effectiveness in the red zone, along with near perfect quarterback play from Brock Purdy and a career day from wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk﻿, powered the 49ers to a 35-16 victory in Week 4 and improved the team's record to 4-0 for the first time since 2019.

McCaffrey's full stat line includes 20 carries for 106 yards and three scores on the ground in addition to his seven catches for 71 yards and a touchdown through the air. Additionally, his first touchdown against Arizona catapulted him into franchise history, overtaking Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's previous record of 12-consecutive games scoring a touchdown. He now has scored one-or-more touchdowns in 13-straight contests.

The do-it-all running back has been nothing short of impressive through the first four games of the year, collecting accolades such as NFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, two FedEx Ground Player of the Week awards and an "Angry Runs" win from NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."

