Christian McCaffrey Sets New 49ers Record with 13-Straight Games Scoring a TD

Oct 01, 2023 at 02:15 PM

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continues to rack up the accolades in 2023. On Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, the dual-threat back cemented himself in team history by overtaking Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's streak of 12-consecutive games with one-or-more touchdowns from the 1987 season.

It took McCaffrey roughly six minutes to surpass the franchise record, punching in a four-yard score to get San Francisco on the board in their first offensive series. He would find pay dirt on the ensuing drive. On a running play, the veteran running back hurdled over a defender to run in touchdown No. 2 of the matchup.

