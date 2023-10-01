Christian McCaffrey Sets New 49ers Record with 13-Straight Games Scoring a TD

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continues to rack up the accolades in 2023. On Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, the dual-threat back cemented himself in team history by overtaking Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's streak of 12-consecutive games with one-or-more touchdowns from the 1987 season.
It took McCaffrey roughly six minutes to surpass the franchise record, punching in a four-yard score to get San Francisco on the board in their first offensive series. He would find pay dirt on the ensuing drive. On a running play, the veteran running back hurdled over a defender to run in touchdown No. 2 of the matchup.