49ers Players Learn About Justice With 2nd Grade Students 📚

After the 49ers EDU lesson, students transitioned to the 49ers Read for Justice event presented by Newfront. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead﻿, a three-time 49ers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, joined as the event storyteller, reading aloud "Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You" by Sonia Sotomayor, an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. His teammates Austin Bryant and T.Y. McGill joined to sit in on the reading and participate in discussion with the second-grade students.

"Read for justice is a great event that we've been doing for a few years," Armstead said. "We have the opportunity to spend some time with kids and read amazing books to them and really share the importance of social justice and the importance of embracing everyone's differences. That's what the books are about every year and it's really fun to take some time and read with them. The kids have a lot of fun and we have a lot of fun doing it, too."

Throughout the reading, Armstead asked the students questions, encouraging them to reflect on the story's themes of diversity and inclusion. The class took away a powerful message about the importance of embracing differences and fostering a sense of belonging for all.

"I believe in humanity," Armstead said. "I believe that we're all more alike than we are different. Everyone deserves that respect, no matter if we eat different foods, if we look a little different or talk a little different, we all deserve that respect from one another. Preaching that message to the youth while they're young and instilling that into them is very important."