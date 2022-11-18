49ers Host Event to Empower and Educate Students of Mexico City

Over 200 children attended the camp and learned a lesson on physics and how it relates to the game of football. The project the students were challenged with was to create their own football design that can fly five feet in the air based on multiple criteria to understand how the different forces of flight come into play.

"Their energy is unmatched," 49ers EDU senior manager Sofy Navarro said. "They were excited for something new, being outside of their school and coming to this beautiful University. I'm proud that we were able to give exposure of following an educational career path and really giving them insight into how all of the different parts of football come together."

While interacting with 49ers EDU, students were engaged with the lesson as Sourdough Sam, the 49ers Gold Rush and 49ers alumni Jesse Sapolu and Steve Wallace sat alongside them to share the importance of education and bring a smile to their faces.