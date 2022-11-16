Presented by

Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Nov 16, 2022 at 01:00 PM

Faithful, it's Pro Bowl voting time!

Help us get your favorite San Francisco 49ers players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023.

The traditional Pro Bowl is getting a shakeup in 2023, taking on a new, week-long format and a new name - the Pro Bowl Games. Pro Bowl players will participate in skills competitions and the league's first-ever AFC vs. NFC flag football game.

Vote for your favorite 49ers players now at 49ers.com/vote.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games vote is live and will be open through December 15, 2022. Social voting on Twitter will begin December 1st. Pro Bowl rosters will be unveiled on December 21st.

