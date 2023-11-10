49ers PREP Selects Amanda Padilla as Player of the Week

Nov 10, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Ryan Dillard

49ers PREP Coordinator

Week7_16 x 9 POW

Amanda, a native of Burlingame, California, grew up in a football-loving family. With parents supporting rival teams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, she was immersed in the world of football from an early age. Inspired by her athletic older brother, Amanda discovered her love for sports, excelling in volleyball and basketball before venturing into flag football in middle school.

A natural catcher with a keen eye for the game, Amanda quickly embraced her role as a center in the evolving passing league. Her transition to football was influenced by her brother's athleticism, who served as both a mentor and role model.

Amanda's aspirations as a player are fueled by her desire to improve and contribute to her team's success. With a focus on becoming faster and aiding her team's journey to the playoffs, she draws inspiration from her older brother's unwavering support. 

During the offseason, Amanda dedicated herself to improvement. Practicing at home with friends and cousins, she honed her skills in throwing and catching under her brother's guidance. The offseason regimen prepared her for the challenges of the upcoming season.

In a recent game against Burlingame, Amanda had a memorable impact with 30 yards rushing and a reception for a score. The unexpected touchdown in the first quarter set the tone for the game, showcasing Amanda's agility and game-changing abilities. Her positive mindset and leadership contributed to the team's 13-0 victory. 

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Mills High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program. 

Congratulations, Amanda!

