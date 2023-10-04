49ers PREP Selects Nelson Tran as Coach of the Week

In their inaugural year of high school girls flag football, the Independence High School 76ers may have had limited experience in competitive flag football, but their prowess on the field was nothing short of remarkable. Despite having just two girls with prior football experience, the 76ers triumphed over the Willow Glen Rams with a commanding 32-6 victory.

Head coach Nelson Tran expressed his excitement about launching the flag football program, stating, "It's truly fantastic for the sport to witness the sheer enjoyment these girls are experiencing in only their second or third game of their playing careers. The future of the sport looks exceptionally bright here at Independence."

Leading up to the game against Willow Glen, Coach Tran acknowledged that his team was feeling nervous but relied on the leadership within the squad to set the tone and calm everyone's nerves. He noted, "Ash, our QB 1, Kaiya, our starting wide receiver, and Jodi, our starting running back, took control of the game and never looked back."

Coach Tran, an Independence graduate from the class of 2020 who also serves as a campus monitor and head basketball coach in the winter, has harbored a passion for coaching since his earliest memories. He emphasized his deep connection to the school and the community, saying, "I obviously have a connection to this school and this community. I have been fortunate to have mentors who have guided me into this position, from teachers and coaches who are now my colleagues. It's a full circle moment for me."

Reflecting on being named the Charlie Wedemeyer Coach of the Week, Tran humbly credited those who had influenced his journey. "It's a credit to all my mentors for teaching me the sport and embracing it," he remarked. "Now, it's my goal to bring more visibility to girls flag football and encourage as many girls as possible to try it out. I would love for every school to embrace and excel in this sport."

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Tran will receive a $1,000 grant for the Independence High School flag football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Tran will also be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday.