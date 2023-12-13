49ers PREP Selects Floyd Burnsed as Coach of the Week

The Acalanes Dons aimed to secure the top spot in the Diablo – Foothill league when they faced the undefeated Miramonte Matadors on a Friday night. Right from the start of the game, the Dons took control. Senior wide receiver Trevor Rogers was a standout performer for Acalanes, accumulating five receptions for 133 yards and scoring three touchdowns. However, Acalanes' victory over Miramonte was a collective effort, resulting in a 42-0 win. The Dons, led by head coach Floyd Burnsed, now hold a 5-3 record for the season and sit at the top of the Diable – Foothill league.

When asked about his team's victory, Burnsed expressed his optimism, saying, "We have the talent to go all the way this year, and I'm excited about playing 15 games. But in football, success depends on how you perform on Friday nights." In their recent match against the previously undefeated Miramonte High School, the team displayed a strong commitment to their goals, which include winning the league, the section and the state championships. "Last Friday, we played like we could achieve all three," Coach Burnsed added.

Coach Burnsed, who has dedicated decades to coaching the sport he loves, has coached in various places, including Kentucky and Texas, before settling in the Bay Area. He shared his coaching journey, saying, "I coached at Miramonte for 20 years, then spent 20 years in the Junior College ranks at Solano Community College before 'retiring.' I've been coaching at Acalanes for the last eight years." Coach Burnsed credited his team and players for receiving the award, stating, "Receiving this award is a great honor, and it's well-deserved recognition for the hard work our team and coaches have put in."

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Burnsed will receive a $1,000 grant for the Acalanes High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Burnsed will also be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank.