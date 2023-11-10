49ers PREP Selects Dom DiMare as Coach of the Week

The San Marin Mustangs continued their impressive start to the season, securing a convincing 35-7 victory against the Redwood Giants last Friday night. Both teams had entered the matchup unbeaten, but it was San Marin that emerged victorious. Head coach Dom DiMare shared his thoughts on the challenging encounter with Redwood, saying, "They are a very good team, and we had immense respect for them. Our players were able to put together a complete performance, demonstrating balance on both sides of the ball."

DiMare credited junior wide receiver Wesley Timmel for his outstanding contribution, amassing an impressive 230 receiving yards and scoring three touchdowns. Quarterback Dominic Ingrassia played a crucial role with over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns. DiMare also commended his defense for an exceptional night, stating, "Our Defense didn't concede a first down until the second quarter and allowed only one score. They set the tone for the entire evening."

Coach Dimare and the Mustangs have high expectations for their team, envisioning an undefeated season, a shot at a league championship and a potential run to the state championship. San Marin is precisely where they aspire to be. Coach DiMare elaborated, "We always set high expectations for ourselves, aiming to win games and make a deep playoff run. Our administration and the community fully support us. It's a great experience to be a part of a small public school where the community shows such unwavering support for all sports."

Coach DiMare's deep-rooted connection to football is evident as he has been involved with the game for the majority of his adult life. He started his coaching journey in youth football in Southern Marin, with subsequent stops in Navato San Marin youth football. Coach DiMare has been an integral part of San Marin High School for 16 years, and this season marks his sixth year as the head coach.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach DiMare will receive a $1,000 grant for the San Marin High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach DiMare will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday.