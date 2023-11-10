49ers PREP Selects Dom DiMare as Coach of the Week

Nov 10, 2023 at 08:00 AM
49ers PREP - Tight Ends
Tucker Baksa 

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank

WEEK7_16 x 9 COACH

The San Marin Mustangs continued their impressive start to the season, securing a convincing 35-7 victory against the Redwood Giants last Friday night. Both teams had entered the matchup unbeaten, but it was San Marin that emerged victorious. Head coach Dom DiMare shared his thoughts on the challenging encounter with Redwood, saying, "They are a very good team, and we had immense respect for them. Our players were able to put together a complete performance, demonstrating balance on both sides of the ball."

DiMare credited junior wide receiver Wesley Timmel for his outstanding contribution, amassing an impressive 230 receiving yards and scoring three touchdowns. Quarterback Dominic Ingrassia played a crucial role with over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns. DiMare also commended his defense for an exceptional night, stating, "Our Defense didn't concede a first down until the second quarter and allowed only one score. They set the tone for the entire evening."

Coach Dimare and the Mustangs have high expectations for their team, envisioning an undefeated season, a shot at a league championship and a potential run to the state championship. San Marin is precisely where they aspire to be. Coach DiMare elaborated, "We always set high expectations for ourselves, aiming to win games and make a deep playoff run. Our administration and the community fully support us. It's a great experience to be a part of a small public school where the community shows such unwavering support for all sports."

Coach DiMare's deep-rooted connection to football is evident as he has been involved with the game for the majority of his adult life. He started his coaching journey in youth football in Southern Marin, with subsequent stops in Navato San Marin youth football. Coach DiMare has been an integral part of San Marin High School for 16 years, and this season marks his sixth year as the head coach.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach DiMare will receive a $1,000 grant for the San Marin High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach DiMare will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday.

Congrats Coach DiMare!

Related Content

news

49ers PREP Selects Justin Andrews as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 8 goes to Justin Andrews, head coach for the Woodside Wildcats.
news

49ers PREP Selects Sara Lavay as Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 8 goes to Sara Lavay of Northgate High School in Walnut Creek, CA.
news

49ers PREP Selects Amanda Padilla as Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 7 goes to Amanda Padilla of Mills High School in Millbrae, CA.
news

49ers PREP Selects Jay Oca as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 6 goes to Jay Oca, head coach for the Capuchino Mustangs.
news

49ers PREP Selects Tyson Bonilla as Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 6 goes to Tyson Bonilla of Wilcox High School in Santa Clara, California.
news

49ers PREP Selects Nelson Tran as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 5 goes to Nelson Tran, head coach for the Independence 76ers.
news

49ers PREP Selects Isaiah Ortiz as Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 5 goes to of Campolindo High School.
news

49ers PREP Selects Josh Gagni as Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 4 goes to Josh Gagni of Live Oak High School.
news

49ers PREP Selects Jared Muela as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 4 goes to Jared Muela, head coach for the Granada Matadors.
news

49ers PREP Selects Terry Hendrix as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 3 goes to Terry Hendrix, head coach for the Oakland Wildcats.
news

49ers PREP Selects Beau Blau as Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 3 goes to Beau Blau of Alhambra High School in Martinez, CA.
Advertising