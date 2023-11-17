49ers PREP Selects Justin Andrews as Coach of the Week

Before the highly anticipated game between the Woodside Wildcats and the Fremont Firebirds, the main topic of conversation was how could Woodside slow down the undefeated Fremont team in league play. Woodside's head coach, Justin Andrews, was confident that his team was well-prepared.

"This game was crucial for us, considering Fremont's undefeated record in the league," Andrews said. "We had a well-thought-out plan, and our team executed it perfectly."

Coach Andrews acknowledged the strength of Fremont High School, saying, "We knew that the Fremont quarterback had the ability to single-handedly lead his team to victory, so we had to stop him from getting going. Mason Furtado deserves credit for basically shadowing him throughout the game."

When the final whistle blew, it was Woodside who emerged victorious, defeating Fremont with a score of 35-15 and establishing themselves as favorites in the competitive El Camino Division.

Coach Andrews emphasized the contribution of his entire team when senior quarterback Kyle Cortes was sidelined with a significant injury. He said, "We needed everyone to step up. Mason performed admirably on both offense and defense, even taking a few snaps as a quarterback. Even Rusher racked up over 140 rushing yards, and our senior wide receiver, Oliver Lyssand, made a crucial 51-yard catch."

Regarding his team's ability to handle adversity, Coach Andrews explained, "We have an attitude of 'next man up.' We come together as a team and aim for consistent performance, regardless of who is on the field. Our team fully embraces this philosophy, and it was evident on Friday night."

Coach Andrews has been leading Woodside since 2014 and has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the program, thanks to the dedication of his staff and the broader school community. He said, "We faced challenges in fielding a team and getting kids on the field for a few years. However, we have now hit our stride as a program. It's a story of evolution for the betterment of the team and the program, and it's a testament to the hard work of our coaching staff and the entire school community."

