49ers PREP Selects Sara Lavay as Player of the Week

Nov 17, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Ryan Dillard

49ers PREP Coordinator

Week8_16 x 9 POW

Sara Lavay, a dynamic and versatile athlete, has recently emerged as a force to be reckoned with on the football field. As a junior for the Northgate Broncos, Lavay's journey into football is as unconventional as it is inspiring.

Since the age of seven, Lavay explored various sports, showcasing her athleticism in soccer, basketball and lacrosse. Recognized for her speed and agility, a friend encouraged her to try out for girls flag football. This support served as a catalyst for Lavay's successful transition into the world of football.

Lavay's speed and shifty movements make her a formidable opponent on the field. Her ability to maneuver her hips with precision and elude defenders without getting her flags pulled has become a hallmark of her playing style.

Despite being a newcomer to football, Lavay quickly adapted. Learning the ins and outs of the game, from rules to penalties, she discovered her natural fit as a running back. Lavay's innate athleticism, coupled with her knack for shifting and eluding opponents, has resulted in multiple game-changing plays, including impressive runs of 40 to 60 yards and crucial interceptions.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Lavay is actively involved in community service. From volunteering at Foothill Middle School to participating in community clean-ups, she displays a commitment to making a positive impact.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Wilcox High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.

Congratulations, Sara!

