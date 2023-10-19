49ers PREP Selects Jay Oca as Coach of the Week

It was an unforgettable and historic night for Capuchino High School as they secured a momentous victory, triumphing over Tera Nova High School with a score of 24-7. This win holds immense significance for the Capuchino Mustangs, as it marks their first victory over the Tera Nova Tigers in a staggering 43 years.

Head coach Jay Oca of Capuchino High School, reflecting on his team's monumental victory, stated, "My primary goal has always been to field a competitive football team, regardless of the opponent. Over the years, we've worked tirelessly to build our program and strive for excellence in our league. While we have not played Tera Nova consistently, it's truly gratifying to get this win."

Coach Oca's words reflect the determination and dedication that the team has shown in their pursuit of success, and this historic victory serves as a testament to their hard work and commitment to Capuchino football.

Coach Oca boasts an impressive coaching career that spans nearly two decades. His coaching journey includes head coaching positions at South San Francisco High School, and he eventually found his way to Capuchino in 2018.

When asked about being honored as the Charlie Wedemeyer Coach of the Week, Coach Oca expressed his gratitude and humility, saying, "Reflecting on receiving the Charlie Wedemeyer Coach of the Week award, I am truly honored and feel immensely grateful and blessed to be recognized in this way. Coaching is a demanding profession where the hours are long and the sacrifices are numerous. However, we coaches do it not for personal recognition but for the sake of the kids we mentor, the school we represent, the city we call home and the growth and success of our program.

His words underscore the often-underappreciated dedication and passion that coaches pour into their work for the betterment of their players, schools and communities

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Oca will receive a $1,000 grant for theCapuchinoHigh School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Oca will also be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday.