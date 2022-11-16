The Perfect Two-Day Mexico City Itinerary

Airline tickets, check.

Tickets for the 49ers vs. Cardinals game at Estadio Azteca, check.

And now? What is there to do in Mexico City?

If you are one of the lucky ones who get to visit the land of tacos al pastor and pink taxis, here's a guide for your tour of Mexico City.

Let's Start With the First Day

Start directly in the center of the capital; a visit to the Zocalo will certainly immerse you in the sounds of Mexico City, followed by a visit to the best museums in downtown, such as Bellas Artes, MUNAL, Correo Postal, the emblematic Torre Latinoamericana, which has both a viewpoint to see one of the most emblematic skylines in the world and a basement with a labyrinth of mirrors, in addition to La Alameda, where you can listen to the famous "cilindreros."

The iconic Paseo de la Reforma is a must, either by bicycle, Turibus or on foot. You will find the Monumento de le Revolución and the famous Angel de la Independencia. You will love this route, it is listed as one of the most beautiful not only in the country, but in the whole world.