The Perfect Two-Day Mexico City Itinerary

Nov 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Airline tickets, check.

Tickets for the 49ers vs. Cardinals game at Estadio Azteca, check.

And now? What is there to do in Mexico City?

If you are one of the lucky ones who get to visit the land of tacos al pastor and pink taxis, here's a guide for your tour of Mexico City.

Let's Start With the First Day

Start directly in the center of the capital; a visit to the Zocalo will certainly immerse you in the sounds of Mexico City, followed by a visit to the best museums in downtown, such as Bellas Artes, MUNAL, Correo Postal, the emblematic Torre Latinoamericana, which has both a viewpoint to see one of the most emblematic skylines in the world and a basement with a labyrinth of mirrors, in addition to La Alameda, where you can listen to the famous "cilindreros."

The iconic Paseo de la Reforma is a must, either by bicycle, Turibus or on foot. You will find the Monumento de le Revolución and the famous Angel de la Independencia. You will love this route, it is listed as one of the most beautiful not only in the country, but in the whole world.

If you have time and desire to sing, don't miss a magical night in Garibaldi, full of mariachis and partying.

Day 2

The first of two must-see destinations is Coyoacán, where Frida Kahlo lived in her childhood and is the ideal point to find all Mexican handicrafts; a walk through its parks will certainly leave you amazed. There are plenty of cafes, delicious esquites, quesadillas and even pancakes shaped like famous characters. It also has tours in small vans that resemble the trams that once circulated through these streets.

The second destination is Xochimilco, the furthest point, but without a doubt, the travel is worth it. La Venicia offers a tour in a beautiful trajinera adorned with flowers and with luck, your name. Along the walk through the canals of this emblematic tourist spot you can find mariachis, people selling food from their boats and urban legends, such as the one told in the famous Isla de las Muñecas.

Now you just have to share your photos to the team's social media channels and be sure to bring your 49ers jersey to show that you are Faithful to the Bay.

Related Content

news

Guía para Seguir y Entender el Fútbol Americano

Con los San Francisco 49ers visitando México para enfrentarse a los Cardenales, aquí tenemos la guía para seguir toda la acción del fútbol americano.

news

El Itinerario Perfecto de Dos Días para la Ciudad de México

Mira un itinerario de dos días para visitar y disfrutar lo mejor que la Ciudad de México tiene que ofrecer.

news

La Casa de los 49ers: Calendar of Fan Events in Mexico City

Check out all of the events happening at La Casa de los 49ers leading up to team's Week 11 matchup with the Cardinals.

news

La Casa de los 49ers: Calendario de Eventos en la Ciudad de México

Mira todos los eventos que sucedarán en La Casa de los 49ers antes del partido de Semana 11 entre los 49ers y los Cardinals.

news

Talanoa Hufanga Sella Otra Victoria en Horario Estelar Para Los 49ers

Los San Francisco 49ers derrotaron 22-16 a Los Angeles Chargers en "Sunday Night Football" donde regresaron jugadores que estaban lesionados.

news

Los San Francisco 49ers Reciben a los Chargers en 'Sunday Night Football'

Los San Francisco 49ers regresan de su semana de descanso para jugar en casa recibiendo a los Chargers de Los Ángeles.

news

Es Tiempo de Ver el Duo de Samuel y McCaffrey en Horario Estelar

La semana de descanso le otorgó un tiempo muy valioso a algunos de los jugadores de los 49ers que se estaban recuperando de lesiones.

news

Niners Noticias: Los 49ers Regresan de la Semana de Descanso Sanos y Listos

Mantente al tanto con la compilación de lo más destacado de los San Francisco 49ers.

news

Maneras de Ver y Escuchar: Los Ángeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Semana 10)

Aquí te decimos donde y como puedes seguir el partido de Semana 10 de los 49ers contra los Chargers en Levi's® Stadium.

news

El Amor y la Pasión por los San Francisco 49ers en España

La pasión por el futbol americano trasciende fronteras, así como estos aficionados de España lo han demostrado.

news

McCaffrey es Nombrado el Jugador Ofensivo de la Semana en la NFC

Con su gran partido contra los Rams que incluyó su trifecta de touchdowns, Christian McCaffrey fue nombrado el jugador ofensivo de la semana en la NFC.

Advertising