The Perfect Two-Day Mexico City Itinerary

Airline tickets, check.
Tickets for the 49ers vs. Cardinals game at Estadio Azteca, check.
And now? What is there to do in Mexico City?
If you are one of the lucky ones who get to visit the land of tacos al pastor and pink taxis, here's a guide for your tour of Mexico City.
Let's Start With the First Day
Start directly in the center of the capital; a visit to the Zocalo will certainly immerse you in the sounds of Mexico City, followed by a visit to the best museums in downtown, such as Bellas Artes, MUNAL, Correo Postal, the emblematic Torre Latinoamericana, which has both a viewpoint to see one of the most emblematic skylines in the world and a basement with a labyrinth of mirrors, in addition to La Alameda, where you can listen to the famous "cilindreros."
The iconic Paseo de la Reforma is a must, either by bicycle, Turibus or on foot. You will find the Monumento de le Revolución and the famous Angel de la Independencia. You will love this route, it is listed as one of the most beautiful not only in the country, but in the whole world.
If you have time and desire to sing, don't miss a magical night in Garibaldi, full of mariachis and partying.
Day 2
The first of two must-see destinations is Coyoacán, where Frida Kahlo lived in her childhood and is the ideal point to find all Mexican handicrafts; a walk through its parks will certainly leave you amazed. There are plenty of cafes, delicious esquites, quesadillas and even pancakes shaped like famous characters. It also has tours in small vans that resemble the trams that once circulated through these streets.
The second destination is Xochimilco, the furthest point, but without a doubt, the travel is worth it. La Venicia offers a tour in a beautiful trajinera adorned with flowers and with luck, your name. Along the walk through the canals of this emblematic tourist spot you can find mariachis, people selling food from their boats and urban legends, such as the one told in the famous Isla de las Muñecas.
Now you just have to share your photos to the team's social media channels and be sure to bring your 49ers jersey to show that you are Faithful to the Bay.