49ers Foundation Opens Applications for Sixth Annual 'Follow Your Bliss' Awards

Mar 08, 2023 at 10:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers Foundation today announced the call for applications to the Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award Grants, presented by the Micron Foundation. The annual grant program honors Bay Area educators who are committed to creating a lasting and positive impact on their students. Nominations can be submitted to 49ers.com/bliss from now until March 24, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

"The purpose of the Follow Your Bliss Awards is to publicly celebrate our consummate education professionals' unwavering dedication to their students," said Dr. Harry Edwards. "This award will support their efforts to create classroom environments that inspire thinking and learning and that promote equity, inclusion, and service. We feel tremendously privileged to be able to bring our sports and education interests and resources to bear in amplifying and projecting the invaluable work our educators do day in and day out, in good and difficult times, far too often unseen and unsung."

A total of $20,000 will be distributed amongst 10 educators for the purchase of in-classroom materials for the upcoming academic year. Winners will also receive an invitation to the annual award ceremony at Levi's® Stadium. Educators can be nominated for one of the five following categories: K-5th grade, 6th-8th grade, 9th-12th grade, Community Educators and Administration.

"Educators set the foundation for tomorrow," said Justin Prettyman, Executive Director of the 49ers Foundation. "They ignite curiosity, mentor and mold the young minds of our future leaders. With Micron's commitment to innovation for tomorrow and incredible generosity, these awards are bestowed as a way to support educators who are passionate about their craft."

The 49ers Foundation has awarded $95,000 in educational grants via the "Follow Your Bliss" Awards since 2017. To learn more, please visit www.49ers.com/bliss.

