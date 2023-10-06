Morning Report: Injury Updates Heading into 'Sunday Night Football '

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 6th.
New and Notable
Passion Knows No Bounds: Ray-Ray McCloud III's Football and Music Journey
By making plays, movie soundtracks and Madden hits, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III has demonstrated that his passion knows no boundaries. McCloud III's story transcends the gridiron as he crafts his path in the world of music.
Ward and Greenlaw Return to Practice; McCaffrey Talks Gearing up for Cowboys
On Thursday, the team had four of its players back on the field. Running back Christian McCaffrey and All Pro left tackle Trent Williams returned to workouts after taking a veteran rest day while linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (heel) were limited with their respective injuries. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) and Jauan Jennings (shin) also participated in a limited capacity for a second-straight day.
Ways to Watch and Listen: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 5)
The San Francisco 49ers close out their three-game home stand at Levi's® Stadium with a "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The Week 5 game is set to kick off at 5:20 pm PT on Sunday, October 8. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
CMC to Face NFL's Stingiest Defense: Oppositional Research 💪
The San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup feels like a playoff matchup that is coming way too early in the season. Maybe that's because this is a historic NFC rivalry we've gotten to see renewed in the month of January in back-to-back seasons. The 49ers were responsible for ending Dallas' postseason runs in 2021 and 2022, handing them losses in the NFC Wild Card Game and in the NFC Divisional Round. So what should you be watching for on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 5?
49ers Weigh In on Recent History With the Cowboys
The 40th chapter of the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers rivalry will be written in Week 5 of the 2023 season. Sunday's matchup will be a rubber match for these two franchises with the all-time series tied at 19-19-1 and includes six NFC Championship Game meetings dating back to the 70s. The history of these two teams coupled with primetime television only adds to the hype of these highly-rated NFC teams clashing early in the season.
Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has done it again. For the second time this season, the dual-threat running back has earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors following his four-touchdown performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. McCaffrey's effectiveness in the red zone, along with near perfect quarterback play from Brock Purdy and a career day from wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, powered the 49ers to a 35-16 victory in Week 4 and improved the team's record to 4-0 for the first time since 2019.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir celebrates his birthday on October 6.
The 49ers hosted second grade students from the Oakland Unified School District to read "Just Ask: Be Brave, Be Different, Be You" by Sonia Sotomayor with Arik Armstead, Austin Bryant and T.Y. McGill.
DL Nick Bosa, DL Javon Kinlaw, TE George Kittle and more 49ers players joined a 49ers EDU lesson where they worked with second-grade students on an arts and crafts project about diversity and justice.
Listen In
