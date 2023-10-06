Morning Report: Injury Updates Heading into 'Sunday Night Football '

CMC to Face NFL's Stingiest Defense: Oppositional Research 💪

The San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup feels like a playoff matchup that is coming way too early in the season. Maybe that's because this is a historic NFC rivalry we've gotten to see renewed in the month of January in back-to-back seasons. The 49ers were responsible for ending Dallas' postseason runs in 2021 and 2022, handing them losses in the NFC Wild Card Game and in the NFC Divisional Round. So what should you be watching for on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 5?