Ways to Watch and Listen: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 5)

Oct 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers close out their three-game home stand at Levi's® Stadium with a "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The Week 5 game is set to kick off at 5:20 pm PT on Sunday, October 8. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV: NBC

  • Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (Play-by-Play), Cris Collinsworth (Color Analyst) and Melissa Stark (Sideline Reporter)

NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more.

Game Pass International: The NFL, in partnership with DAZN, has officially launched Game Pass International for the 2023 season, an opportunity for fans outside of the United States, Canada and China to catch all of the NFL action this season. Subscribers to Game Pass International will be able to access all preseason, regular season and postseason games live. They will also be able to access replays and condensed games on video on demand. In addition, subscribers will have access to NFL RedZone and NFL Network, both live and on demand. NFL Films/Media will also provide original content and video via an on-demand library. Content can be watched on all major devices, and fans can sign up today here: NFL GamePass International

For more ways to watch, click here.

In Person

Be at Levi's® Stadium to cheer on the team. Buy Tickets >>>

HOW TO LISTEN

U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network

The 49ers flagship stations include KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM with play-by-play commentating by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan as color analyst.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Total Matchups: 39

Series Record: Series is tied 19-19-1

49ers Home Record vs. Cowboys: Series is tied 10-10

First Meeting: November 20, 1960 - 49ers won 26-14

Last Meeting: January 22, 2023 - 49ers won 19-12

ABOUT EACH TEAM

San Francisco 49ers

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Captains:

Dallas Cowboys

Head Coach: Mike McCarthy

Players to Watch:

FOLLOW US

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

