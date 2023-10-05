Passion Knows No Bounds: Ray-Ray McCloud III's Football and Music Journey

The two worlds of football and music collided, igniting the spark that would fuel McCloud III's life.

"I feel like I have a gift from each of my family members," McCloud III said. "My dad is a sports guy, I got sports from him. And my uncle was also in music, so that's helped me sing and just be creative."

At just nine years old, McCloud III took his first step into the world of music. He created his very first song titled "Check it Out." The track was a testament to his early creative prowess, and in the ninth grade he fed that passion even more. In his early high school days, McCloud III formed a music group with his closest friends named Legend Tribe. What started as a passion project soon gained popularity within their neighborhood. It was during this time that the wide receiver realized the power of his creativity to influence his community.