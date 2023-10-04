Christian McCaffrey Named Nickelodeon's 'NVP' for Four-TD Performance in Week 4

Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, who was named the Nickelodeon 'NVP' of Week 4 on the network's 'NFL Slimetime' show. The 'Nickelodeon Valuable Player' is nominated by the network and voted on by fans in recognition of a standout performance by an NFL player from each week.

The dual-threat running back had an impressive four-touchdown showing versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. He accounted for four of the 49ers five red zone touchdowns on the day in the team's 35-16 victory over their fellow NFC West opponent and helped San Francisco improve to 4-0 on the year for the first time since 2019.