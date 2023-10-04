Christian McCaffrey Named Nickelodeon's 'NVP' for Four-TD Performance in Week 4

Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who was named the Nickelodeon 'NVP' of Week 4 on the network's 'NFL Slimetime' show. The 'Nickelodeon Valuable Player' is nominated by the network and voted on by fans in recognition of a standout performance by an NFL player from each week.
The dual-threat running back had an impressive four-touchdown showing versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. He accounted for four of the 49ers five red zone touchdowns on the day in the team's 35-16 victory over their fellow NFC West opponent and helped San Francisco improve to 4-0 on the year for the first time since 2019.
McCaffrey's full stat line includes 20 carries for 106 yards and three scores on the ground in addition to his seven catches for 71 yards and a touchdown through the air. Additionally, his first touchdown against the Cardinals catapulted him into franchise history, overtaking Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's previous record of 12-consecutive games scoring a touchdown. He now has scored one-or-more touchdowns in 13-straight contests.