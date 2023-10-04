49ers Dive Into Game Prep for the Cowboys | 1st & 10

Oct 04, 2023 at 01:50 PM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 0:00 - Latest injury updates
  • 2:40 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan's highlights from the Week 4 contest vs. the Arizona Cardinals
  • 3:44 - RB ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ wins NFC Player of the Week
  • 5:04 - 49ers land No. 1 in NFL Power Rankings
  • 6:04 - Breaking down the history of 49ers-Cowboys rivalry
  • 7:35 - Biggest matchups to watch in "Sunday Night Football"

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 35-16 Win Over Cardinals 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 20

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, Arizona Cardinals T D.J. Humphries
2 / 20

T Trent Williams, Arizona Cardinals T D.J. Humphries

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark, CB Charvarius Ward
3 / 20

Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters, RB Emari Demettcado
4 / 20

LB Dee Winters, RB Emari Demettcado

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, Arizona Cardinals S Qwuantrezz Knight, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
5 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward, Arizona Cardinals S Qwuantrezz Knight, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa
6 / 20

TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Arizona Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs
7 / 20

QB Brock Purdy, Arizona Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, Arizona Cardinals OL Keith Ismael, OL Colton McKivitz
8 / 20

T Trent Williams, Arizona Cardinals OL Keith Ismael, OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
9 / 20

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 20

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
11 / 20

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 20

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, Arizona Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa, S Ji'Ayir Brown
13 / 20

DL Kevin Givens, Arizona Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
14 / 20

DL Javon Hargrave, Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
15 / 20

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 20

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 20

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
18 / 20

DL Javon Hargrave

Hayley Hom/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, DL T.Y. McGill
19 / 20

FB Kyle Juszczyk, DL T.Y. McGill

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
20 / 20

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
