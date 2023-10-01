McCaffrey's Four-TD Day Steals the Show; Five Takeaways from #AZvsSF

Running Back Christian McCaffrey Sets a New Franchise Record

McCaffrey continues to rack up the accolades for his stellar play in 2023. On Sunday against the Cardinals, the dual-threat back cemented himself in team history by overtaking Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's streak of 12-consecutive games with one-or-more touchdowns from the 1987 season. That was just the start of his production in Week 4 which materialized into a four-touchdown performance.

It took McCaffrey roughly six minutes to surpass the franchise record, punching in a four-yard score to get San Francisco on the board in their first offensive series. He would find pay dirt two more times in the first half. On a running play, the veteran running back hurdled over a defender to run in touchdown No. 2 of the matchup to put the 49ers up 14-0 early in the second quarter. McCaffrey later caught a six-yard pass to extend the lead to 21-3 with 5:22 left in the first half.

His fourth and final touchdown of the day came early in the fourth quarter as he sliced through Arizona's offense for the two-yard rushing score. McCaffrey closed out the day with 20 carries for 106 yards and three scores on the ground in addition to his seven catches for 71 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Quarterback Brock Purdy Wows Once Again

The second-year QB extends his regular season win streak to nine-straight games with an impressive showing against the Cardinals. Purdy went 20-of-21 for 283 yards and a touchdown and for the third time this season, logged a 100-plus passer rating. Purdy didn't throw his first incompletion until the middle of the third quarter on his 14th pass attempt and sealed the 49ers victory with a fourth quarter QB sneak.

After highlighting the long ball as an area he hoped to improve upon, Purdy connected with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for a 42-yard gain on the way to San Francisco's third touchdown-scoring drive. Aiyuk finger-tapped the deep shot from Purdy with two Arizona defenders all over him to set the 49ers up on the Cardinals 22 yard line. In the opening drive of the second half, Purdy hit Aiyuk for more big yardage, picking up 25 yards on the connection. The third and final big-time connection between these two occurred late in the third quarter. Purdy dropped a dime to Aiyuk 34 yards down the field as part of San Francisco's eight-play 75-yard touchdown scoring drive.

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield and the Special Teams Back Up the Cardinals

Sheffield, one of the newer additions to the 49ers practice squad, came up big for the 49ers on a second half special teams play. Following a 45-yard punt from Mitch Wishnowsky﻿, Sheffield got his hands on the punt near the goal line. Before falling into the end zone and giving Arizona the touchback, he tossed the punt back into play to force the Cardinals to begin their first offensive series of the third quarter inside the 1 yard line.

Goal Line Stop from Safety ﻿Talanoa Hufanga﻿

The 49ers All-Pro was responsible for stopping a two-point conversion attempt by Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs. After Dobbs broke a tackle on the left side, Hufanga shoved the quarterback out of bounds to keep them from making it a four-point game.

49ers Suffer Injuries in Week 4