What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following Week 4

Oct 01, 2023 at 06:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 35-16 at Levi's® Stadium during the team's second of three-consecutive home games. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 4 contest:

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the team's Week 1 win in Pittsburgh:

"It opened up as good as you could hope for. I thought it was about 28 minutes of really good football and then two minutes of really bad football... Them scoring at the end of the half put a little damper on it, but we got the ball back and answered on the first drive. It was pretty smooth sailing from there."

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on the team's passing game in Week 4:

"Everyone did their job. We sort of kept it simple. The quick game stuff was on point. Early on that's what got us in a rhythm. Then when we had opportunities to takes shots down the field with B.A., we were able to connect. That was huge... Everyone was on point.

49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa on Christian McCaffrey :

"Whenever he's out there he changes everything with his ability to catch the ball and obviously run. He was sitting in front of me at NFL Honors, and this year I hope I'm sitting in front of him and congratulating him."

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on getting a shout out from Lebron James:

"I'm a big Lebron James fan. That was really cool. I didn't know he watches Niners football but we've got to get him to a game."

49ers linebacker Fred Warner on defense's performance against the Cardinals:

"So-so, is my initial feeling right now. We've got to watch it... There are some things to improve upon for sure."

Cardinals Quotes

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon on his takeaways from Week 4:

"I appreciate the fight and the effort. We have to play cleaner execution-wise, cleaner with our brains, to beat that football team... They had some good schemes, like they always do. We didn't get it to third down enough against a good football team. It's hard to keep points on the board when you do that."

Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs on what the team can adjust moving forward:

"It is a learning opportunity, a growth opportunity. We need to start quicker."

Cardinals Tackle D.J. Humphries on the team's Week 4 loss:

"You're never happy after an 'L.' But knowing you have some guys in your foxhole that are willing to fight and scratch and claw, that's always good to know."

