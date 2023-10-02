What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following Week 4

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on the team's passing game in Week 4:

"Everyone did their job. We sort of kept it simple. The quick game stuff was on point. Early on that's what got us in a rhythm. Then when we had opportunities to takes shots down the field with B.A., we were able to connect. That was huge... Everyone was on point.

49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa on Christian McCaffrey :

"Whenever he's out there he changes everything with his ability to catch the ball and obviously run. He was sitting in front of me at NFL Honors, and this year I hope I'm sitting in front of him and congratulating him."

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on getting a shout out from Lebron James:

"I'm a big Lebron James fan. That was really cool. I didn't know he watches Niners football but we've got to get him to a game."

49ers linebacker Fred Warner on defense's performance against the Cardinals: