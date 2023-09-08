090823-Brock-Purdy-FB

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took the league by storm in his rookie season after leading the 49ers to an division title and appearance in the NFC Championship Game. With his impressive performance as a first-year player, he worked his way in the Associated Press 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation and earned third place in votes. He enters year two in the NFL as the leader of the 49ers offense and a 2023 team captain.

"Brock's the real deal," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He knows how to play and we've just got to have our team keep getting better and he'll keep getting better as we go."

Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's quarterback.

Family of Athletes

Austin Ginn/49ers

Purdy is not the only athlete in his family.

His dad, Shawn, played baseball at the University of Miami and in the minor leagues from 1991-1998. His older sister Whittney played softball at Southeastern University and his younger brother, Chubba, is a quarterback at the University of Nebraska.

Iowa State Record Breaker

Brad Tollefson/AP Images

Before he declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy broke school records while playing for Iowa State University.

Purdy has the most wins of any quarterback in Iowa State history, leading the program to a 30-17 record. He started in 46 games to finish his collegiate career and is the first quarterback to take the Cyclones to four-straight bowl games.

He leads Iowa State's record books in passing yards (12,170), touchdown passes (81), completions (993) and completion percentage (67.7).

First-Team All-Big 12

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images

His accomplishments at Iowa State were recognized as he was named First-Team All-Big 12 twice – coaches poll in 2020 and Associated Press in 2021.

Purdy went on to be selected by the 49ers with the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Outdoorsman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

When he's not playing football, Purdy's favorite activity is camping.

The quarterback shared with Fangirl Sports Network that he loves spending time in the outdoors, largemouth bass fishing and bonding with his six-year-old golden retriever.

NFL History

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

The young quarterback has now graduated to making NFL history.

In the 49ers 2022 NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, Purdy became the first rookie in league history to score four touchdowns in a postseason contest.

back to top

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know: Linebacker Jalen Graham

Get to know more about San Francisco's seventh-round draft pick Jalen Graham.
news

5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Ronnie Bell

Get to know more about San Francisco's seventh-round draft pick Ronnie Bell.
news

5 Things to Know: Tight End Brayden Willis

Get to know more about San Francisco's seventh-round draft pick Brayden Willis.
news

5 Things to Know: Linebacker Dee Winters

Get to know more about San Francisco's sixth-round draft pick Dee Winters.
news

5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Robert Beal Jr.

Get to know more about San Francisco's fifth-round draft pick Robert Beal Jr.
news

5 Things to Know: Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr.

Get to know more about San Francisco's fifth-round draft pick Darrell Luter Jr.
news

5 Things to Know: Tight End Cameron Latu

Get to know more about San Francisco's third-round draft pick Cameron Latu.
news

5 Things to Know: Kicker Jake Moody

Get to know more about San Francisco's third-round draft pick Jake Moody.
news

5 Things to Know: Safety Ji'Ayir Brown

Get to know more about San Francisco's third-round draft pick Ji'Ayir Brown.
news

5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Chris Conley

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Chris Conley.
news

5 Things to Know: Offensive Lineman Matt Pryor

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Matt Pryor.
Advertising