Kittle, Warner and Four More Selected as 2023 Team Captains

Sep 06, 2023 at 01:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The countdown to the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup is on, and in preparation for the season opener, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the team's season-long captains on Wednesday. All six of the 49ers captains were selected by their teammates and have displayed veteran-like leadership abilities during their time with the organization.

Two of San Francisco's captains, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle﻿, will be wearing a gold "C" to recognize five or more years served as a team captain. Williams, who has spent time with two organizations in his 14-year NFL career has been a captain for 11-total seasons. Meanwhile, Kittle, a career-long 49ers player, has been voted as a captain for six of his seven seasons in the league.

Here's a look at the full list of players that will be wearing the captain's "C" on their uniform during the 2023 season:

LB Fred Warner – 4th season as captain

T Trent Williams – 4th season as captain in SF, previously a captain for the Washington Commanders (2011-2017)

TE George Kittle – 6th season as captain

DL Arik Armstead – 4th season as captain

WR Deebo Samuel – 1st season as captain

QB Brock Purdy – 1st season as captain

Related Content

news

In My Own Words: the Preseason Slate and Making the 53-Man Roster

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaiah Oliver shared his first-person account of going through a full offseason with the team in this three-part series.
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Land in the Top Five Heading into Week 1 

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers have remained a top five team heading into Week 1 of the 2023 regular season.
news

Previewing the 2023 Season Through the 49ers Team Photographer's Lens

San Francisco 49ers director of photography services Terrell Lloyd shared his unique perspective on the team's development and his outlook on the upcoming season.
news

With the 53-Man Roster in Place, Steve Wilks Looks Ahead to Pittsburgh

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and his unit have begun prep work for the regular season opener against the Steelers.
news

Chasing the Dream | Brick by Brick

Take an exclusive inside look into the San Francisco 49ers training camp with Season 7, Episode 3 of "Brick by Brick" presented by SAP.
news

Shanahan, Lynch Discuss 53-Man Roster Decisions and Updates on Moody and Kittle

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch detailed some of the moves made to construct the 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad.
news

Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2023 53-Man Roster

The San Francisco 49ers cut down the roster to 53 ahead of the league-mandated August 29th deadline.
news

49ers Fall Short in Preseason Finale; Five Takeaways from #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the preseason slate with 23-12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

49ers Kicker Zane Gonzalez Ruled Out of #LACvsSF

San Francisco 49ers kicker Zane Gonzalez suffered a calf injury and was ruled out of Friday night's game.
news

I Got Your Back | Brick by Brick

Take an exclusive inside look into the San Francisco 49ers training camp with Season 7, Episode 2 of "Brick by Brick" presented by SAP.
news

49ers Close Out Final Training Camp Practice of the Summer

The San Francisco 49ers have closed the chapter on training camp ahead of the 2023 season and will play in their final preseason game versus the Chargers on Friday.
Advertising