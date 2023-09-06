Kittle, Warner and Four More Selected as 2023 Team Captains

The countdown to the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup is on, and in preparation for the season opener, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the team's season-long captains on Wednesday. All six of the 49ers captains were selected by their teammates and have displayed veteran-like leadership abilities during their time with the organization.

Two of San Francisco's captains, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle﻿, will be wearing a gold "C" to recognize five or more years served as a team captain. Williams, who has spent time with two organizations in his 14-year NFL career has been a captain for 11-total seasons. Meanwhile, Kittle, a career-long 49ers player, has been voted as a captain for six of his seven seasons in the league.

Here's a look at the full list of players that will be wearing the captain's "C" on their uniform during the 2023 season:

LB Fred Warner – 4th season as captain

T Trent Williams – 4th season as captain in SF, previously a captain for the Washington Commanders (2011-2017)

TE George Kittle – 6th season as captain

DL Arik Armstead – 4th season as captain

WR Deebo Samuel – 1st season as captain