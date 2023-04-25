Jauan Jennings, Brock Purdy Among 49ers Notable Seventh-Round Draftees

Apr 25, 2023 at 01:50 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. However, for the San Francisco 49ers, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3 and most of the team's picks are scheduled for the final day of the draft. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99.

At this year's NFL Scouting Combine, general manager John Lynch outlined the team's goals heading into the draft. With the core of the 49ers roster remaining intact, depth has been highlighted as San Francisco's biggest priority. As it stands, the 49ers will make four selections in the seventh round, picks No. 222, 247, 253 and 255, providing four opportunities to help fortify the team's positions of need.

"The draft sets up well with the way we are positioned this year... To me, the blue chip players, there aren't as many this year, but there is good depth," Lynch said. "I think there is good value, and we seem to do well at pick 100 and back. We're in our sweet spot. We've got to make them count."

Here's a list of the San Francisco 49ers seventh-round draftees on the 2023 roster:

Notable San Francisco 49ers alumni drafted in the seventh round:

  • Trent Brown, 244th pick, 2015 NFL Draft
  • Larry Grant, 214th pick, 2008 NFL Draft
  • Eric Heitmann, 239th pick, 2002 NFL Draft
  • Brian Jennings, 230th pick, 2000 NFL Draft
  • Fred Quillan, 175th pick, 1978 NFL Draft

Related Content

news

Where to Watch the 2023 NFL Draft: A Guide for 49ers Faithful

Find out how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft and stay up to date with all the latest 49ers Draft news and events.

news

Mock Draft Monday: Final Projections Before the 49ers Take the Stage

With just days left until the draft, NFL pundits weigh in for the last time on the 49ers decisions from the third through seventh rounds.

news

Six Updates from John Lynch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

Ahead of the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, general manager John Lynch shared updates on Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and the 49ers selection strategy.

news

Analyzing Former 49ers Sixth and Seventh Round Draft Picks | 1st & 10

From Brock Purdy to Delanie Walker, let's take a look at the notable sixth and seventh round draftees through the years on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Evaluating 49ers Draft Strategy, Brock Purdy Impact with Daniel Jeremiah

NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah evaluated some of the biggest topics of discussion heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Evaluating Notable 49ers Third and Fifth Round Draft Picks | 1st & 10

From George Kittle to Joe Montana, let's take a look at the notable third and fifth round draftees through the years on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Elijah Mitchell, Delanie Walker Among 49ers Notable Sixth-Round Draftees

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make eight selections after the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the sixth round.

news

Evaluating Which Round Every Current 49ers Player Was Drafted

Over the six seasons John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have directed the 49ers, they've proven their ability to find late-round draft gems.

news

George Kittle, Talanoa Hufanga Among 49ers Notable Fifth-Round Draftees

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make three selections in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the fifth round.

news

Joe Montana, Fred Warner Among 49ers Notable Third-Round Draftees

With the San Francisco 49ers scheduled to begin their 2023 NFL Draft selections at pick No. 99, take a look at the team's history of success in the third round.

news

Matt Maiocco Highlights Prospects 49ers Could Target in Third Round | 1st & 10

From analyzing the 49ers positions of need to predicting who the team may pick in the third round, here are the takeaways from Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

Advertising