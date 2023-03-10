Full List of the San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks

Mar 09, 2023 at 04:15 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers officially received a league-high seven compensatory picks, giving the team a total of 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is the full list of the 49ers 2023 NFL Draft picks:

  • Round 3, Pick 99 (compensatory)
  • Round 3, Pick 101 (compensatory)
  • Round 3, Pick 102 (compensatory)
  • Round 5, Pick 155 (via MIA)
  • Round 5, Pick 164
  • Round 5, Pick 173 (compensatory)
  • Round 6, Pick 216 (compensatory)
  • Round 7, Pick 222 (via DEN)
  • Round 7, Pick 247
  • Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)
  • Round 7, Pick 255 (compensatory)

The 37 total compensatory picks the NFL awarded clubs include five special selections at the end of the third round to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club. San Francisco received three of those picks. The special compensatory picks were instituted as an amendment to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement in an effort to promote equal employment opportunities within NFL teams.

As for the compensatory picks awarded that were not based on coaching or executive hires, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks, per the league. The compensatory picks are positioned from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula that determines compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

