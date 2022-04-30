Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2022 NFL Draft Picks

Apr 29, 2022 at 09:45 PM
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

In Rounds 2 and 3, the San Francisco 49ers made their first picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Although the 49ers didn't steal a pick in Day 1, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan were "very excited" about their three draft pick-ups.

"Nothing's guaranteed, you got to work with what you've got," Shanahan said in Friday night's press conference. "With the three picks we picked today, if you would've told me this before the day started these are the three we'd end up with by staying put, I would've been very excited – I would've been surprised."

Here's a rundown of the 49ers 2022 draft so far:

Round 2: 61st-Overall - DL Drake Jackson, USC

With San Francisco's first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected defensive lineman Drake Jackson from the University of Southern California. As a Trojan, Jackson appeared in 28 games, with 26 starts, and recorded 103 tackles, including 25 for loss, 12.5 sacks, 4 deflections, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery and 1 forced fumble. Jackson was a quarterfinalist for the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy and made the All-Pac-12 second team, AP All-Pac-12 second team, Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 second team and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 second team.

Round 3: 93rd-Overall - RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU

LSU Football described the running back as a "downhill runner with excellent balance that has the ability to navigate through traffic and beat a defender to the edge." Davis-Price was one of the top running backs in the SEC as a junior in 2021. He capped his three-year career with 1,744 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns and had his best season as a junior with 1,003 yards and six touchdowns.

Round 3: 105th-Overall - WR Danny Gray, SMU

Gray started all 10 games played as a Mustang and registered 49 catches for a team-leading 803 yards (8th in the AAC) and nine touchdowns (3rd in the AAC). He averaged 80.3 yards per game, 16.4 yards per carry and 4.9 receptions per game, leading the team with 843 all-purpose yards in his senior year.

